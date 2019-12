It’s natural to feel cold during those unbearable days of single digit temperature during the winter season, or if your AC is too aggressive during the summer. Moreover, everyone’s body reacts a little different to cold. That’s why some people feel cold more frequently than others. This condition is known as cold intolerance. Scientific research says that men feel relatively less cold than women. One of the probable causes behind this is, female body has a lower resting metabolic rate than men. So, women cannot naturally generate as much energy as men.

However, if you keep on feeling cold all day long without any visible cause behind the condition, then it could signal a few medical issues that you aren’t aware of. Here, we take you through those conditions.

You’ve lost too much of weight of late

Weight loss involves melting away your stubborn fat, which, your body needs to preserve heat. So, it is natural for you to feel the chill if you have shed a lot of calories recently. If you’ve cut down on your calorie intake to achieve your weight loss mission, then your metabolism may have slowed down. This could be another reason behind feeling cold because a compromised metabolic capacity makes it difficult for your body to regulate temperature. Moreover, cold intolerance could also be the manifestation of an eating disorder that results in abnormally speedy weight loss.

Poor blood circulation

When your blood circulation isn’t optimum, you may feel cold all the time, especially in the winter months. This condition can be caused by diabetes, heart ailments, so on and so forth. Other manifestations of poor blood circulation include numbness, muscle cramps, pain in limbs, so on and so forth.

Your sleep cycle is messed up

The recommended amount of quality of sleep (seven to nine hours every day) is necessary more a host of reasons. One of them is efficient body temperature regulation. If you are short of quality sleep, your circadian rhythm goes for a toss. This physiological function is responsible for a lot of other body mechanisms including metabolism and temperature regulation. So, it is but natural for your to feel abnormally cold if you’re not getting enough sleep.

You are suffering from anaemia

Low red blood cell count or anaemia doesn’t allow your body to carry sufficient oxygen throughout the body. This results in poor blood circulation in your limbs, making you feel colder than usual. Anaemia is a blood disorder that can be triggered by your body’s inability to produce enough red blood cells. The other reason may be too much of blood loss for some reason including periods. Iron deficiency is one of the most common reasons behind anaemia. Other causes could be lack of vitamin B12 and genetic disorders like sickle cell anaemia.

You’re living with hypothyroidism

In this hormonal disorder, your thyroid gland fails to produce enough of the hormones required For the healthy regulation of metabolism. Efficient metabolism is the key to quite a few bodily functions including temperature regulation.