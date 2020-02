Some people with orthorexia even go so far as to avoid social events because you may not be able to control what they eat. @Shutterstock

Diet today plays a big role in our lives. We spend a lot of time planning our meals and deciding what to put on our plates. Of course, healthy living is essential and for this you need proper nutrition. But do you agonise over what you put on your plate? If you are obsessed with this, you may be a victim of the eating disorder known as orthorexia.

Researchers from York University’s Faculty of Health say that those who have a history of an eating disorder, obsessive-compulsive traits, dieting, poor body image, and a drive for thinness are more likely to develop a pathological obsession with healthy eating or consuming only healthy food, known as orthorexia nervosa. They also add that although ‘eating healthy is an important part of a healthy lifestyle, for some people this preoccupation with healthy eating can become physically and socially impairing’. When taken to the extreme, an obsession with clean eating can be a sign that the person is struggling to manage their mental health, they further added.

SYMPTOMS OF ORTHOREXIA

Clean eating is good. But if you spend hours every day thinking about and planning for your diet, it may be a problem. Anxiety and guilt when you eat unhealthy foods may also indicate this eating disorder. Some people with orthorexia even go so far as to avoid social events because you may not be able to control what they eat. These are all signs that you may be having a problem that needs attention.

Let us look at a few symptoms of orthorexia here.

Food is always on your mind

Some time is definitely needed to plan your meals. But if this becomes an obsession, you are in trouble. Seek help if you can’t stop thinking about food throughout the day.

Quality of food takes precedence over all else

You need to be alert to signs of unnatural adherence to quality. Checking nutritional labels of all food items and going through the ingredient list is cause for worry as is the fear of having sugar and additives. Sometimes, people with orthorexia just ban so-called unhealthy foods from their diet completely.

You become rigid about food habits

If you are not willing to divert from your usual food habits and time tables even in exceptional situations, you have be suffering from orthorexia. People with this condition often find it impossible to adjust or divert from what they think is the right food habit. Just the thought of it can send you into a panic attack or depression. This can affect your social life and alienate you from friends.