Diabetes affects more than 400 million people globally. Its spread is so fast and wide that we can safely say that it has reached epidemic proportions. Diabetes is a disease where the sugar level in your blood goes up. There are two types of diabetes: Type 1 and type 2. In type 1 diabetes, the body does not produce any insulin at all or the production is insufficient. In type 2 diabetes, your body is unable to use insulin properly. This is called insulin resistance and is the most common form of diabetes.

We know that stress, poor nutrition and lack of exercise can cause type 2 diabetes. Obesity, old age and family history also contribute to it. Type 1 diabetes, on the other hand, is genetic. But there is more to diabetes than most people suspect. Even people who are fit, eat well and stay stress-free, may get diabetes.

Now, it has come to light that there are some unexpected triggers to this disease. It could be the environment, certain medication, or additives used in food. Some habits, that you would never associate diabetes with, could also be the culprit.

According to a recent research, propionate, a common ingredient used in baked products, animal feeds and artificial flavourings increase the levels of several hormones associated with risk of diabetes. The study was published online in Science Translational Medicine. Another research, conducted at the Ohio State University, US, says cholesterol-lowering statins double the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. This study was published in the journal Diabetes Metabolism Research and Reviews. Here, we list some totally unexpected and surprising triggers of diabetes.

Late nights

Are you a late-night person? Do you feel more and more awake as the day goes by? If you are, then it is time to do a reality check. According to a Korean study, conducted at the Pohang University of Science in Technology, people who sleep very late are more at risk of diabetes than those who go to bed early. This study was published in Men’s Health. This is because late nights expose you to artificial blue light from televisions and cell phones. This, in turn, lowers insulin sensitivity and leads to poor blood sugar regulation.

Sleep disordered breathing

According to a recent study by European Lung Foundation, sleep disordered breathing (SDB) can increase the risk of diabetes. SDB is the term used to refer to abnormal respiratory patterns or pauses in breathing during sleep. This could be due to snoring or sleep apnoea. If not treated on time, this could increase a person’s risk of developing chronic diseases like type 2 diabetes.The study was published in ERJ Open Research.

If you snore and if you suspect that it interrupts your breathing, check with your doctor. It could be sleep apnea. This condition causes oxygen-deprivation,which in turn lead to an increase in heart rate, blood pressure and cortisol levels. This causes a spike in blood glucose.

Antibiotic abuse

Don’t overuse antibiotic.Experts say that antibiotics increase a person’s risk of diabetes considerably.According to a study published in the Endocrine Society’s Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, people who developed Type 2 diabetes tended to take more antibiotics in the years leading up to the diagnosis.

So, the next time your doctor prescribes an antibiotic, find out if it is really necessary or not. If you can survive without it, don’t take it. Instead, ask the doctor to give some other medication.

Loneliness

Social isolation can serve as a trigger to diabetes. According to a research conducted by Ohio State University, loneliness caused an increase in the latent herpes virus and produced more inflammation-related proteins in response to acute stress. These proteins indicate the presence of inflammation. This is linked to health hazards like type 2 diabetes.

So, if you are lonely, plan to go out and meet people. Engage in some social activity and see your problems slipping away.

Dehydration

Water is good for health. It keeps us hydrated and ensures easy digestion. It also provides fluid to our liver and kidneys. Dehydration means there is no fluid for our organs. This can cause an increase in the glucose level of your blood. Hence, not having enough water can trigger diabetes. So, have plenty of water and stay hydrated.

Cholesterol medication

High cholesterol may make you susceptible to diabetes. As mentioned at the beginning, statins, prescribed for high cholesterol,can increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes by almost 30 percent. This increased risk can be dealt with some lifestyle changes like weight loss, exercises and changes in diet.

A no-carb diet

Carbohydrates are supposed to be bad for diabetes, right? Even people who are at risk of this condition should stay away from carbs, say experts. But now, according to a study conducted at the European Society of Cardiology, a no-carb or low-carb diet is not necessarily healthy. Experts say that people on a low carb diet are at greater risk of diseases like diabetes.

If you want to keep any diseases away, a well-balanced diet is the only way out. Plan meals that has a healthy balance of both carbs and protein.

Vitamin D deficiency

Vitamin D deficiency can trigger diabetes. A deficiency in this vitamin hampers the proper functioning of your pancreas, which produces insulin and helps regulate blood sugar. Go out more in the sun and soak in as much vitamin D as you can. Consume foods rich in the vitamin or take supplements after consulting your doctor.

Consuming leftovers microwaved in plastic

Now, this is one surprising risk factor. Reheating food in cheap plastic containers can increase your risk of developing diabetes. Research at New York University’s Langone Medical Center, established that two chemicals used in the manufacturing of plastic wrap and plastic takeout containers,caused an increased risk of diabetes in children and teens. The chemicals increased insulin resistance and elevated blood pressure. Avoid all plastic containers for the microwave. Throw away the cheap plastic takeaway containers and switch to glass.

Arsenic poisoning

A study published in the American Journal of Physiology, says that arsenic contaminates drinking water of almost 100 million people across the world. And this has been associated with insulin resistance and diabetes. Scientists say that arsenic poisoning impairs glucose tolerance by altering insulin secretion from beta cells in the pancreas. Today, arsenic has seeped in everywhere. It is present to some degree in our water, oil, air and food. The only safeguard here for you is to go totally organic in your diet.