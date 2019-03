In the year 2014, 1.9 billion adults were found to be overweight globally and 600 million among them were obese, says a WHO estimated data. It also states that in the same year, 13 per cent of adult population worldwide were obese. A person is called overweight when his body mass index, BMI, (body fat measured on the basis of height and weight) reaches 25 or exceeds that. However, an obese person’s BMI is greater than or equal to 30. Obesity is the reason behind a host of health ailments like high cholesterol levels, diabetes, weak bones, sleep apnoea, etc.

We all know that a sedentary lifestyle, genetic predisposition, overeating and having the wrong foods like the ones rich in unhealthy fats, processed chemicals, simple carbohydrates, etc. can make you obese. But a recent study presented at the ENDO 2019, the Endocrine Society’s annual meeting in New Orleans, has revealed that having food late in the day can also lead to obesity. Though previous studies have associated irregular sleeping and eating patterns with obesity, there aren’t too many research papers on the effect of bedtime and eating time on obese adults. In this week-long study involving 31 overweight and obese adults, the study authors factored in the volunteers’ meal timings, sleep patterns, and physical activity levels using technology. The study participants wore an electronic device on their thigh to measure the duration of their active time versus sedentary time and another devise to monitor their sleep cycle. They also used an app to record the timing of all the meals they had through the day. The results revealed that delayed mealtimes were linked to higher BMI and body fat.

CAUSES OF OBESITY

Let’s take an in-depth look at the causes behind this medical condition so that you can manage it effectively.

Inactivity: Inactive body doesn’t burn much calories and when you eat more calories than your body’s requirement, these extra calories get accumulated in the body aiding to body weight.

Unhealthy diet and eating habits. Eating processed and fried foods along with sweetened juices and soda may increase your body weight. If you want to avoid extra kilos, avoid having foods including white bread, processed meats, French fries, and baked goods. Also, eat on time and stick to controlled portions.

Genetics. Genes affect every metabolic reaction in your body. They control the amount of body fat your body stores and decide its further distribution as well. They also play a significant role in your body’s efficiency in converting food into energy and burning calories during workouts.

Sleep disorder: Lack of sleep is associated with excess food intake that leads to weight gain, says a research published in the International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity. Sleep disorder can mess with your hunger hormones that can potentially increase your appetite. This may result in increasing your craving for high calorie and carbohydrate foods, which can later contribute to obesity.

Medical problems: There are some of the medical conditions including arthritis, hypothyroidism, and Cushing’s disease that can cause weight gain which can gradually lead to obesity.

Certain medications: Antidepressants, antipsychotic medications, beta blockers, anti-seizure medications, steroids and diabetes medications can potentially increase your body weight in case you do not eat a healthy diet and lead a sedentary lifestyle without exercise. Under these conditions, these drugs may stimulate your appetite, affect glucose absorption, and also slow down your metabolic rate. All these combine to add on those extra kilos.

Age: Obesity can affect anyone at any age. However, with increasing age, less active lifestyle and some hormonal changes increase your risk of being obese. As you grow older, your muscle mass tends to decrease leading to decrease in metabolism rate also. These changes impact your body’s calorie needs and can make it harder to lose excess weight. Therefore, it is advisable to consciously control your diet and indulge in daily exercise.

Quitting smoking: According to a study published in the journal Obesity, quitting smoking can cause excessive weight gain. But, smoking cessation is good for your health in the long run.

MANAGING OBESITY

Obesity can be managed by either reducing your energy intake or increasing the expenditure of body’s energy. While working out can be a way of increasing your calorie expenditure, these smart diet tips can control your calorie intake and keep obesity at bay.

Maintain proper meal gap: Ideally, there should be approximately a 4-hour gap between two meals. You should have your breakfast, the first meal of the day, between 7am to 10am. Go for lunch after 4 hours of your breakfast. Be done with your dinner by 8 PM, not later. Maintain a 2-hour gap between dinner and bed time. This nutritional discipline will rev up your metabolic rate and help in burning calories. Apart from adding kilos, maintaining healthy mealtimes and gaps can also bring down your risk of other health ailments.

Exercise portion control: Don’t eat too much or too less. Go for small, frequent meals. We tend to overeat when we are hit by hunger pangs. When you are excessively hungry, take at least 20 minutes to eat your food. According to science, your brain sends the ‘full’ signal to your tummy 20 minutes after eating the food. That is approximately the time that the chewed food takes to reach your gut. Moreover, your body needs this much time to start absorbing glucose from what all you have gulped down. This is when your satiety hormones are also released. Having water before your meals is also another smart way of cutting back on portions.

Avoid having high-fructose corn syrup (HFCS): High-fructose corn syrup is basically a sweetener made from corn starch. To avoid foods containing this ingredient, you must check the food labels on foods before buying them. Foods high in HFCS are sodas, coffee creamer, ice cream, candy, cereal bars, energy bars, and ketchups.

Opt unprocessed foods: These include whole grains like brown rice and whole wheat, green vegetables, nuts, seeds, fruits, and plant oils. They are healthy and have less calories. They also come with multiple health benefits including boosting your brain, increasing your fibre intake, so on and so forth.

Drink calorie free-beverages or water: Drinking water is the most natural and effective way of losing weight. People tend to go for sugary beverages when they are thirsty. However, those drinks are high in calorie and only aids to weight gain. Therefore, avoid having fruit juice, soda, and sports drinks. Stick to water. It is calorie-free!

Add protein to your diet: Diets rich in protein make you feel full in lesser calories. Also, protein has a high thermic effect, which means that your body uses more energy (calories) to process this macronutrient. This helps you to prevent excess fat accumulation in the body.