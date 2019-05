Energy is vital to our existence. Energy is what makes us feel that life is worth living and helps us pull through difficult situations. But do you find yourself perpetually tired? Do you feel too drained out to carry on your daily activities, even if they remand little exertion? Well, this could be the sign of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). However, you are not the only one who complains of constant fatigue. According to a study published in the journal BMJ Open, this health condition affects around 0.4 to 2.5 per cent of the global population.

CFS is a rather puzzling condition because the cause behind it is tough to pinpoint. Apart from making you feel exhausted, this condition can give you headache, muscle and joint pain, difficulty in concentrating, severe weakness, low productivity, etc. Unfortunately, there is no test for diagnosing chronic fatigue syndrome and the doctor relies upon your signs and symptoms only. As far as the treatment is concerned, doctors have no approved medicine for this condition particularly. But if your unexplained fatigue is the sign of an underlying disease, then that condition is treated. CFS can be indicative of ailments like anaemia, thyroid disorder, depression, type 2 diabetes, sleep apnoea, vitamin B 12 deficiency, immune disorders like lupus, multiple sclerosis, etc.

However, the broad prescription for revving up your energy levels includes plenty of rest, a balanced diet and exercise. Research says that yoga could be an effective way of tackling fatigue. A 20-minute seated yoga session is good for people with chronic fatigue syndrome, says a study published in the journal Biopsychosocial Medicine. But make sure that you perform yoga under a trained professional if you are suffering from this condition. This is because yoga involves aerobic and hyperextension of muscles which can make your condition worse if not performed right. Here, we share with you some of the yoga poses that can help you battle fatigue.

Child pose

Child pose, also known as Balasana, is one of the easiest yoga poses you can strike in order to rev up your energy levels and tackle fatigue. It relaxes your body and regulates your breathing which brings down your fatigue levels. Caution: If you are pregnant, suffering from diarrhoea, or recently injured your knee, then you should avoid this pose.

How to:

Sit on your heels by keeping your knees on the ground.

Spread your knees hip-width apart.

Exhale and gradually move your forehead towards the ground but avoid touching the ground.

Also, stretch your arms in the front as you lower your head.

Now, slowly try to press your chest on your thighs.

Hold this pose for a minute or as long as you can and then gradually come back to the original position.

Repeat this exercise 4-12 times in a session.

Cat-cow pose

If you are experiencing extreme tiredness, even the smallest of task can cause severe back pain or affect your appetite by inhibiting digestion. Performing this yoga pose can help alleviate all these problems. Much like any other asana, you need to be extremely cautious while striking the cat-cow pose as the chance of misalignment is high.

How to:

Place your knees and hands on the floor while keeping your legs straight along the ground.

Breathe in and lift your hips upward, try to lower your belly.

Lift your head up and look straight.

Breathe out and come back to the starting position.

Repeat the same for 10 – 20 minutes.

Supine twist

You can relax your mind and improve your digestion with this pose. Also, it can relieve you from lower back muscle pain, which can be associated with fatigue. However, if you are suffering from a prolonged knee injury, then you should avoid practising this yoga pose.

How to:

Lie down flat on your back.

Bend your knees while keeping your feet on the floor.

Shift your knees to the right side of your body while keeping the sides of your feet and your right shoulder on the floor.

Spread your arms so that it forms a T-shape.

Stay in this position for 2-3 minutes

Repeat the same with the other side to alleviate tiredness.

Legs up the wall pose

If you are looking to get rid of chronic tiredness, then you should include this pose in your workout regimen. It can be done against a wall or you can even use a chair to get similar benefits. It eases your lower back muscles and calms your nervous system, enhancing your overall well-being and energy levels.

How to:

Place a folded blanket inches away from the wall to lend support to your hips.

Lie down on your back and stretch your shoulders to create a straight line.

Keep you hips on the blanket and lift your legs upwards along with the wall.

Stay in this position for as long as you can and do deep breathing while you are still in this pose.

When you start to feel any discomfort, gradually bend your knees and bring your feet on the floor.

Butterfly pose

Your energy will soar when your blood circulation increases and your muscles are stimulated. This yoga pose stimulates your abdominal muscles as well as thigh and groin muscles. Apart from helping you fight fatigue, butterfly pose can also be instrumental in easing menopause symptoms.

How to:

Sit on the floor keeping your back erect and stretch your legs out.

Bend your knees and pull you heels closer to your pelvis area.

Making sure that the outer edge of your feet is touching the floor, use your thumb and first finger to hold the thumb of your feet.

Hold the pose for around 5 minutes then breath in and extend your legs to relax.

Savasana

Though considered to be the easiest among all asanas and exercises, Savasana is a yoga pose that plays a significant role in managing countless health conditions. It is an easy way to curb your blood pressure and anxiety levels, which are associated with fatigue. It also improves your concentration and memory, which are negatively impacted by CFS.

How to: