Do You Always Feel Hot? Underlying Medical Conditions May Be The Cause High Body Temperature

Do You Always Feel Hot? Underlying Medical Conditions May Be The Cause Of High Body Temperature

It is normal to feel hot from time to time but if your basal temperature is always high, some other factors may be the cause and you must identify them for better management.

Do you often feel hot and sweaty? This is normal if the weather is hot and sultry. But, some people may feel hotter than normal even in cold temperatures. Why does this happen? Fluctuations in our body temperature can happen due to various reasons. It may be environmental factors like high temperature, heat wave, exercise and other physical activities. But, these are the normal factors that can make a person feel very hot and sweaty. There are other factors such as underlying diseases that could also regulate and fluctuate the body temperature. Let us understand the most common factors that is causing you to feel hot all the time.

Factors Influencing Your Body Temperature

What is causing high body temperature?

Diabetes

A person suffering from diabetes may have a higher body temperature than people who do not have diabetes. When you have diabetes, you blood sugar levels are off the charts. If this continues for a long time, it can impact the nerves and blood vessels of the body. When that happens, it also damages the sweat glands and makes it difficult for the body to regulate temperature. This is why you may feel hotter than normal.

Hypothyroidism

Hypothyroidism happens when the thyroid glans become overactive. It makes more hormones than the body requires and this can cause a serous imbalance leading to other health problems and complications. When the hormone levels are higher than normal, a person can experience hot flashes. This is also one main symptom of this condition. The body will be unable to balance and tolerate heat.

Pregnancy

Pregnancy does not fall under a medical condition but it is also an extraordinary stage that the body goes through.

Menopause

Menopause is when a person's period stop permanently. After menopause, hormones such as estrogen and progesterone dip to low levels. When estrogen gets very low, it can cause symptoms such as hot flashes, which are sudden sensations of warmth felt on areas of the body such as the face, chest, and neck.

