Do You Also Have Habit Of Biting Nails? Check List Of Diseases It Can Cause

Are you someone who indulges in the habit of Nail biting often whenever you are stressed or nervous? For some, this habit is a harmless stress relieving habit, but if you start doing it regularly, it can cause a lot of serious health issues. You might not have any idea, but there are possibilities that you could be inviting infections that increase the risk of both local and internal diseases. Here's how nail-biting affects your health.
Hands come directly in touch with germs, bacteria and viruses throughout the day. If you bite your nails, then there are high chances that these harmful microorganisms are entering into your mouth. Not only this, but broken skin around the nails also becomes harmful and can increase the risk of internal and general infections.
If you bite the skin often, it can tear the skin around the nails, which also leads to very painful conditions known as paronychia, which is a bacterial fungal infection of the nail bed. Repeated biting can also cause damage, discoloration and abnormal nail growth.
Your nail-biting habit can affect your gut as well by transferring harmful bacteria like E.coil and Salmonella from your hands into your mouth. Not only this, but it can also lead to other stomach infections, like food, poisoning, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, and other digestive issues. People who have weak immunity are also prone to such infections.
Frequent nail biting can also affect oral health, which can damage your teeth, enamel and cause a lot of jaw pain and worsens existing dental problems.
Nail biting increases the risk of viral infections, especially when viruses are present under the nails or skin spreads way faster to the mouth and face, which can cause infections to occur again.
Many people are not aware of the fact that nail biting is linked to disorders like Obsessive Compulsive Disorder and stress anxiety. Even though it provides temporary relief, it can also help you relieve anxiety in the long run, which leads to the feeling of low self-esteem.
If you want to get rid of the biting habit, you need to be very mindful and take care of some things
Overall, Nail Biting is not just a bad habit, but it is also something that leads to a lot of infections, digestive disorders, and mental health issues. If you recognise these risks earlier, then you can take necessary measures to stop nail biting and protect your health. It will also help you improve overall well-being. If you make small life changes, it can help you avoid bigger risks.
