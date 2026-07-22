Do we really use only 10% of our brain? Neurologist busts one of the biggest myths about the human mind

The claim that humans use only 10% of their brain has persisted for decades, but science tells a different story. A neurologist explains why this popular myth is false, how the brain actually functions, and what you can do to keep it healthy.

Medically Verified By: Dr. Sonia Lal Gupta

Humans use only 10% of their brain

The notion that people use just 10 percent of their brains is one of the most enduring myths of pop science. It has been referenced in books, movies, and even advertisements, proposing that by tapping into the supposedly unused 90 percent, one could become superhumanly smart. Sure, this thought is indeed intriguing but it is not true.

The Entire Brain Has a Purpose

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr Sonia Lal Gupta, Senior Neurologist (Headache & Stroke Specialist), Joint Managing Director - Metro Group of Hospitals, explained that according to modern research in neurology, all parts of the brain are used, but not all brain parts are working at their full capacity at the same time. Some brain sections are more active depending on what we are doing talking, reading, walking, remembering something, thinking or feeling emotions.

Our brain does not stop working when we are resting or sleeping; it continues to control breathing, heart rate, body temperature, memory function, and some other vital activities. Imaging techniques like fMRI or PET show brain activity in different brain sections during everyday physical and intellectual activities.

If 90 percent of our brain is actually not used for anything, brain injuries in those parts should not produce any significant effect. But the truth is, even an injury in a rather small brain section can have an impact on language, movement, vision, memory, behaviour and emotions.

Why Does the Myth Persist?

This concept might have originated due to the misconceptions regarding brain structure and capabilities of people in early times. In addition, the myth about the usage of just 10 percent of the brain seems attractive since it promotes the belief that each person possesses great undeveloped capacities.

However, there exists a difference between the utilization of just 10 percent of the brain and underdevelopment of its functions. The thing is that we use all brain cells; however, we can still enhance their functioning through learning.

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Unlocking Potential The Scientific Way

This idea does not entail any magic button by which the rest of the brain is instantly activated. It involves gradual development of the brain through neuroplasticity, which refers to the process whereby the brain develops and modifies neural connections in response to new experiences.

Physical exercise, proper sleep, good nutrition, engaging in social interactions, and mental stimulation are some ways of taking care of cognitive function. It is equally critical to control one's blood pressure, diabetes, cholesterol and smoking habit because vascular diseases affect the brain just like any other organs. Recurrent headaches, seizures, paralysis, speech difficulties, memory loss and behavioral alterations should never be ignored since they can indicate serious neurological problems. Neurological assessment would be necessary for early diagnosis.

We do not have a "sleeping" 90 percent of our brains to unlock, but what we have is an impressive potential to learn and heal. We need to ensure that we are not just activating a dormant brain but rather developing and preserving the brain we have.