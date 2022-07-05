Do Not Neglect Headaches, Sometimes It Can Prove Fatal: What To Do

Sometimes, headaches might signify a serious underlying issue.

A persistent or recurring headache might be a sign of a serious underlying issue such as a tumour or infection in the brain. So, how would you know if a headache is serious?

Everyone gets headaches but it is also a frequently ignored condition. When we get a headache, we generally tend to pop a painkiller and go about our daily activities. But in case of migraine, the pain can last for days, disrupting your daily routine. Sometimes, headaches might signify a serious underlying issue such as a tumour or infection in the brain. Ignoring a persistent or recurring headache in such cases can prove fatal. Now the question is, how does one know if a headache is serious?

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite, Dr. Pradeep Mahajan, Regenerative Medicine Researcher, StemRx Bioscience Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Navi Mumbai, explained the various causes of headaches as well as talked about a novel therapy to tackle this common health issue.

Common causes of headaches

According to Dr. Mahajan, primary headaches or those without an underlying condition involve the nerves, blood vessels, and muscles in the head and neck region, and may be accompanied by changes in chemical activity in the brain. Migraine, cluster headache, and tension headache fall under this category.

Environmental and lifestyle factors like heat, dehydration, erratic eating habits, smoking, alcohol consumption, etc. are the common causes of headaches; however, there could be a genetic component as well.

How would I know if a headache is serious?

"The answer is quite simple first, we need to find out if there are any modifiable causes of the headache. Lifestyle and habits play a major role, so with the advised changes if the headaches get controlled, we know that there is nothing major to worry about," said Dr. Mahajan.

However, there are investigations to identify any underlying cause and subsequently the treatment is planned. But one should not ignore headaches for a long time, he noted.

You may like to read

Treatment of headaches

Conventional treatment of headaches, including migraine, includes drugs to control the pain and address the underlying cause, if any. Sometimes, based on the history, the doctor might advise avoiding certain foods that can act as triggers of the headache. Relaxation techniques, acupuncture, and other allied treatments (stimulation-based therapies etc.) have also been advised to patients with long-term headache issues.

But most conventional treatments focus on relieving pain and therefore the actual pathology is not addressed, and the headache tends to recur, said Dr. Mahajan.

He continued, "We need to think out of the box and consider the body as a whole. Irrespective of the type of headache, along with lifestyle modifications, we need to look out for definitive, safe therapies that provide long-term control of the condition without side effects."

One such novel treatment modality is cell-based therapy.

Cell-based therapy for headaches

Dr. Mahajan explained: This treatment uses cells and growth factors from the patient's own body. Various cells in our body work to reduce inflammation (swelling), enhance the function of other cells, clear the affected area from scar tissue, enhance blood circulation, etc., all of which create a healthier environment in the brain and other parts of the body and provide definitive results.

"Cells and growth factors in our body have many properties, which when combined with allied treatments provide safe and effective outcomes in a variety of conditions, including headaches," he said.

"At StemRx, we believe in holistic healing, by capitalizing on the innate healing potential of the body. No pain or disease is big or small if the pathology is understood and targeted. Our aim is to ensure that patients lead a pain-free life through minimally invasive therapies without side effects," concluded Dr. Mahajan.