Do Not Ignore Burning And Tingling In Your Feet, Idiopathic Neuropathy On The Rise

Increasing levels of overweight and obesity could be a possible factor leading to higher rates of small fiber neuropathy.

Increasing levels of overweight and obesity could be a possible factor leading to higher rates of small fiber neuropathy, say researchers.

Do not ignore burning and tingling in your feet. It could be small fiber neuropathy. The number of people diagnosed with small fiber neuropathy with no known cause has been increasing over the last two decades, revealed a study published recently in the online issue of Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. People with the condition usually experience numbness, tingling and pain in their feet.

The symptoms of small fiber neuropathy are different from that of large fiber neuropathy, which can cause weakness and balance issues. However, many people have both small and large fiber neuropathy.

Factors leading to rise of small fiber neuropathy cases

The researchers looked at records for 94 people who were diagnosed with small fiber neuropathy in Olmsted County, Minn., and the adjacent counties, and compared them with 282 people of similar age and sex who did not have neuropathy. The participants were followed for an average of six years. Small fiber neuropathy occurred in 13.3 per 100,000 people, with the rate increasing during the study, they said.

Increasing levels of overweight and obesity could be a possible factor leading to higher rates of small fiber neuropathy, suggested study author Christopher J. Klein, MD, of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., and a Fellow of the American Academy of Neurology.

Higher body mass index (BMI) is a risk factor for diabetes and high triglycerides, which may also lead to neuropathy, he stated.

The neuropathy patients included the study had an average BMI of 30.4, compared to 28.5 for the people who did not have neuropathy. (A BMI between18.5 to 24.9 is considered healthy; 25.0 to 29.9 is considered overweight; and 30.0 and higher is considered obese).

You may like to read

About 50% of neuropathy patients also had diabetes, compared to 22% of those without neuropathy. Participants with neuropathy were also more likely to have insomnia and heart attacks than those without neuropathy.

Those with neuropathy were also more likely to take opioids for pain.

Based on these findings, Klein recommended that people with small fiber neuropathy should be screened for heart problems and their blood glucose should be monitored for signs of diabetes.

This increase in number of people diagnosed with the condition could be partly due to greater awareness about the condition, he added.

No cause could be determined in most cases

In most neuropathy cases (67 of the neuropathy patients studied), the cause could not be determined. This condition is called idiopathic neuropathy.

Luckily, most people with idiopathic neuropathy do not develop major impairments or disability. However, they did have many other conditions and an increased risk of heart attack. Therefore, development of treatments and prevention methods for this condition is crucial, Klein asserted.

For 14 patients, diabetes was identified as the cause of neuropathy. Other causes of neuropathy included Sj gren syndrome and lupus.

A many as 36% of the patients developed large fiber neuropathy five years after they developed the small fiber version, according to the study.