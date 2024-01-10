Do Milk-Based Foods Make You Sick? Here's What You Need To Know

Photo: Freepik

If you have a lot of gas, avoid paneer, cheese, curd, milk, milkshakes to reduce the bloating.

It is known to many that milk and milk-based products can lead to digestive issues. In fact, some people suffer from varied forms of discomfort -- mild to severe -- upon consuming dairy. Why does this happen and what should they know? Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee explains that milk and milk-based products can cause "bloating and distension" in some people.

"This can be a minor annoyance in certain individuals, but it could be absolutely devastating in others who cannot fit into their clothes because their waistline has expanded due to a lot of gas and bloat," Mukerjee says in an Instagram video.

The expert adds that the food that tops the list for gas and bloating is dairy, which comprises milk and milk products. "Most people -- at least 60-70 per cent of the population -- are lactose intolerant."

What is lactose?

According to Mukerjee, lactose is a sugar that exists in milk. "You need the enzyme lactase to digest the lactose in milk. As we grow older, the amount of lactase in the body decreases," she explains, adding that most people above the age of 50 years are "kind of" lactose intolerant.

"There are others who are intolerant to lactose from a very young age because they do not have the enzyme lactase. Try to avoid milk and milk products. If you have a lot of gas, avoid paneer, cheese, curd, milk, milkshakes to reduce the bloating."

The nutritionist goes on to say that there are people who often say they consume milk but do not experience bloating. "The bloat comes in after about 4 to 5 hours. Or, you may even experience it the next day! So, it is difficult to correlate that you had milk yesterday and you are experiencing the gas and distension today," Mukerjee states.