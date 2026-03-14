Men's Mental Health: Do hormones like testosterone and cortisol affect how men express emotions? Here’s what an expert says

#HumFitTohIndiaHit: "In therapy, when men realise that these emotional rules were learned rather than inherent, they often feel a sense of relief," says clinical psychologist. "It means those patterns can also be changed."

Men's Mental Health: Do hormones like testosterone and cortisol affect how men express emotions? Here’s what an expert says

Men's Mental Health: The biological, psychological, and social factors tend to play a major role in shaping emotional expression. Although men and women adisplay a broad spectrum of emotions, it has been shown that men tend to be less expressive of such emotions as sadness, fear or vulnerability. According to experts, this tendency is not only conditioned by the culture and expectation, but also by hormonal differences which influence the emotional processing.

As per the American Psychological Association (APA), most men have been brought up in settings that thrive emotional control especially on how to express distress. Such social messages can eventually cause the men to suppress their feelings instead of sharing them. Nonetheless, biological determinants, such as hormones can also contribute positively to the development of the emotional response.

Effects of hormones on expressing emotions

Hormones are chemical messengers that control various functions of the body such as mood, stress response and behaviour. Testosterone is the major sex hormone in men instrumental in both physical development and behavioural patterns.

One study indicates that increased levels of testosterone can affect a reaction of men in emotional contexts. According to some research, testosterone is linked to being more competitive and assertive whereas emotional vulnerability might not have that manifestation. This is not to say that the male gender is incapable of experiencing emotions but is only to say that they might react or communicate them in different ways.

Cortisol, commonly known as the stress hormone which acts as a chemical messenger to control your stress levels. Stress experienced on a long-term basis may, however, interfere with hormonal stability and influence mood, sleep and general mental health. Experts remark that men can occasionally handle emotional stress by becoming secretive instead of speaking up resulting in prolonged effects of stress in the body.

How Hormones Change Our Emotions. It's not as easy as "pull yourself together" If you are going through a difficult time and feel that you can't control it, remember your feelings are valid. #hormones#mentalhealthhttps://t.co/q6nMh06PZY Antonietta (@AntoniettaMoch) July 26, 2019

As hormones have a role to play in emotional processing, the role of social conditioning is huge. Boys are usually encouraged to seem like the strong, independent and emotionally controlled since a tender age. Such expressions like boys do not cry may support the concept that showing emotions is a sign of weakness. In the long run, these expectations can influence the way that men respond to challenging experiences and some of them have to avoid showing their feelings instead of getting support.

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"The rigid suppression of emotions is linked to increased negative risk-taking and inappropriate aggression among men and boys, factors that can put some males at greater risk for psychological and physical health problems." APA states. "The guidelines acknowledge that men are not biologically hardwired for displaying violence or aggression, but note that compared to women, men have higher rates of violence and substance use, and are more likely to die by homicide or suicide."

Sharing her experience as a psychologist, Dr. Munia Bhattacharya, Senior Consultant - Clinical Psychology, Mental Health And Behavioural Sciences, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, says social conditioning plays a much bigger role than people realise. Boys often grow up hearing statements like 'be strong', 'don't cry' or 'handle it like a man.' Over time those messages become internal rules and biology does influence temperament but the way emotions are expressed is mostly shaped by the environment.

In her words, "I remember a client in his early thirties who came to therapy because of constant anger outbursts. When we explored his childhood, he said something very telling. He said that growing up, the only emotion that was allowed in his house was anger. Sadness was mocked and vulnerability was dismissed. So by adulthood, anger had become his only emotional language. Once he understood that, he slowly learned to recognise what was actually underneath the anger, which was often hurt or disappointment."

Chronic stress can lead to serious mental health issues, including depression and anxiety disorders. Prioritizing our mental well-being can help us combat these negative effects. #StressRelief#MentalHealth MindWellth (@mindwellth) April 9, 2025

Impact of emotional stress on mental health

Talking about emotional expression throughout life, Dr. Bhattacharya said. "Emotional awareness often changes across life stages. Adolescence can be particularly confusing because boys are experiencing strong emotions while also feeling pressure to appear tough in front of peers.

"Fatherhood is another interesting stage. I have seen men who were emotionally reserved suddenly become more expressive after the birth of their child. One client once told me that holding his newborn daughter made him realise how many emotions he had kept locked away all his life. With age, many men also become more reflective. They start questioning old beliefs about strength and vulnerability."

The repression of emotions in the long term may have both psychological and physical health effects. The World Health Organization (WHO) states that there is a risk of emotional stress leading to anxiety, depression and other mental disorders when it is not tackled. Emotional suppression can also affect physical health in certain situations, causing an increase in stress, which in turn can impact the cardiovascular condition, sleep quality and immune activity.

"Stress makes it hard for us to relax and can come with a range of emotions, including anxiety and irritability. When stressed, we may find it difficult to concentrate. We may experience headaches or other body pains, an upset stomach or trouble sleeping," WHO states. "We may find we lose our appetite or eat more than usual. Chronic stress can worsen pre-existing health problems and may increase our use of alcohol, tobacco and other substances."

Tips for healthy emotional expressions

According to Dr. Bhattacharya, a lot of male clients initially come to therapy for what they believe are anger issues. But once they start unpacking things, her team often discovers that the anger is actually masking sadness, fear or exhaustion that has been building up for years. Several studies pointed out that emotional awareness and communication are significant for an individual's well-being. Some of the practices that can be adopted to enhance emotional resilience include:

Mindfulness Physical exercises Open communication

Being aware of and talking about feelings does not make a person weaker, on the contrary, it can be helpful in achieving healthier coping mechanisms and results in mental health. Learning more about the biological and social factors of emotional suppression can also lead to the development of environment in which men will feel less inhibited to express their true feelings.

According to the Clinical Psychologist, the most effective approach is not to tell men to simply 'open up' but to create environments where they feel safe doing so. She says that emotional conversations often happen more naturally during shared activities rather than formal discussions.

"When men see that emotional awareness actually improves relationships, decision making, and resilience, they start viewing it as a strength rather than a weakness," she said. "I often remind clients that acknowledging emotions does not make someone less strong. In many ways, it requires far more courage to be emotionally honest than to keep everything hidden."

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