Do eating habits reduce bloating and acidity?

Some of the best ways to reduce bloating include eating slowly; consuming small portions of balanced food; increasing fibers gradually-what is referred to as 'fibermaxxing'.

Post meal Bloating is often an ignored form of digestive discomfort that may interfere with daily comfort and well-being. The most common presentation of bloating after a food intake is the feeling of being full or compressed immediately following the ingestion of food. In most the cases, bloating after a food intake shows that the ingestive pattern or food choices are associated with the digestive discomfort.

On the other hand, the intake of food in large quantities or fatty foods, consumption of food rapidly , excessive food salt consumption, inadequate drinks, and the ingestion of excessive amounts of air contribute to discomfort. In some cases, the intake of food with high FODMAPs or inability to digest components like lactose, gluten, or synthetic sweeteners may cause gas or water retention, leading to discomfort.

Additionally, functional digestive disorders or slow digestive tract emptying may complicate the situation. Identifying of the causes underlying bloating after a food intake plays a fundamental role since this way it is ensured that the necessary food and ingestive changes are implemented instead of unnecessary food avoidance.

Unlocking causes:

Air swallowing when eating fast leads to trapped gas.

Gas from gut bacteria fermenting certain food- broccoli , cabbage , onion ,banana.

Slow digestion of large or fatty meals.

Water retention from high sodium meals.

Certain food components like poorly absorbed carbohydrates (FODMAPs) increase gas production.

Food intolerance-Lactose, gluten, and even artificial sweeteners can trigger bloating in people who are sensitive to them.

Digestive condition - ibs, constipation

Decoding the habits:

Let's Slow down and chew well

Try small, balanced meal

Fibermaxxing - Introduce high-fiber foods (fruits, whole grains, legumes) slowly, not all at once.

Avoid triggers

Things that help:

1)Artichoke leaf and ginger:

Artichoke leaf extract enhances bile secretion, improving fat digestion and reducing meal-induced gastric distension, while ginger accelerates gastric emptying and antral motility.

2)fennel seed and curcumin -

Fennel seed exerts carminative and antispasmodic effects, facilitating expulsion of intestinal gas and reducing abdominal distension.

Curcumin modulates inflammatory pathways within the gut, supporting mucosal integrity and reducing visceral hypersensitivity.

Who should not take ?

gall stones

Pregnancy

Severe gastric ulcer

Hypotension

Bleeding disorder

3 ) identification of trigger food- Identification of trigger foods enables targeted dietary modification without unnecessary food restriction.

4) hydration is the key - warm water sipping Hydration is a cornerstone of gut motility, regular sipping of warm water supports gastric emptying and reduces post-prandial bloating.

5) short time physical activity - 10 - 15 minutes post meal walk stimulates parasympathetic activity, promoting coordinated gastrointestinal motility.

6) mindful eating - eat slowly chew your food steadily which modulates gut brain signalling, lowering functional gastrointestinal discomfort.

7) gut friendly foods

chia seeds - mucilaginous fibre in chia seeds works as a prebiotic substrate, supporting short-chain fatty acid producing gut microbiota.

Regular intake of chia seeds improves stool bulk and consistency, aiding smooth bowel transit and preventing gas accumulation.

Psyllium husk: improves colonic motility without excess fermentation.

Use with caution in - ibs with predominant diarrhea , gastric parasesis

Ghee in moderation: supports bile flow and intestinal lubrication.

We should address the key contributors to bloating such as excessive food intake connected to poor eating habits like rushing to finish meals or taking in excess water; over-consumption of food or fat-containing things; increased levels of food components like salts; FODMAPs; intolerance of foods; and ailments including IBS or constipation.

Artichoke leaves with ginger; fennel seeds; curcumin; chia seeds are also helpful for digestion of food and reducing bloating or gas formation in the body.