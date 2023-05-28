Do Deodorant Rollers Induce Breast Cancer? Expert Reveals The Truth

The American Cancer Society states that there is no scientific basis for the claim that deodorants or antiperspirants increase the risk of breast cancer.

Breast cancer is a serious concern for women worldwide, leading to various questions and myths surrounding its causes. One such myth suggests a possible link between deodorant rollers and an increased risk of developing breast cancer. In this article, we will explore the scientific evidence and expert opinions to shed light on this topic and determine whether there is any validity to these claims.

UNDERSTANDING THE MYTH

The myth originated from concerns about certain ingredients found in deodorants, such as aluminum compounds and parabens. Some claim that these substances can be absorbed through the skin, specifically the underarm area, and accumulate in breast tissue, leading to the development of cancer cells. However, it is essential to examine the available research to discern the truth.

SCIENTIFIC EVIDENCE

Numerous scientific studies have been conducted to investigate the potential connection between deodorant use and breast cancer. The majority of these studies have found no conclusive evidence supporting the myth. The American Cancer Society states that there is no scientific basis for the claim that deodorants or antiperspirants increase the risk of breast cancer.

Aluminum compounds

Regarding aluminum compounds, research has shown that the amount absorbed through the skin is minimal and unlikely to reach breast tissue in significant quantities. Furthermore, a comprehensive review published in the Journal of Applied Toxicology in 2020 concluded that there is no credible evidence linking aluminum-based antiperspirants to breast cancer.

Parabens

Parabens, on the other hand, are commonly used as preservatives in various personal care products, including deodorants. While some studies have detected parabens in breast tissue samples, the evidence linking them to breast cancer is inconclusive. Regulatory agencies, such as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), deem the use of parabens in cosmetics as safe based on current research.

Expert Opinions

Leading health organisations and experts have weighed in on the matter, emphasising that the myth lacks scientific backing. The National Cancer Institute, the FDA, and the American Cancer Society all concur that there is no credible evidence supporting the notion that deodorant rollers induce breast cancer. Dr Marisa Weiss, founder of Breastcancer.org, explains that the myth likely emerged due to the proximity of the underarm area to breast tissue, leading to concerns about potential absorption of harmful substances. However, she reassures that the body's natural detoxification systems efficiently process and eliminate any potentially harmful compounds.

Conclusion

Based on scientific evidence and expert opinions, it can be confidently stated that there is no substantial link between deodorant rollers and breast cancer. The myth appears to be unfounded, and individuals can continue to use deodorants safely as part of their daily hygiene routine without undue concern for their breast health.

(This article is authored by Dr Vishnu Agarwal, Consultant, Surgical Oncology, Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre)

