Diwali is the festival of lights. It brings with it a festive mood and there is celebration in the air. Houses get a makeover and people bond with each other over an unending supply of sweets and other goodies. But this is also the time of respiratory ailments due to the irresponsible use of crackers. It puts people with certain conditions at an increased risk of discomfort and health complications. According to a study published in The Journal of Hazardous Materials, smoke pollution from firecrackers can aggravate health disorders and even induce new complications.

Metallic particles in firecrackers harmful for asthma patients

The metallic particles suspended in smoke emitted by fireworks is a huge health risk, says a toxicological research at the Institute of Environmental Assessment and Water Research. It is particularly harmful for people suffering from asthma. According to researchers, many of the metallic particles in the smoke from fireworks are bio-reactive and can affect human health.

It may increase risk of cardiovascular disorders

Researchers of the above-mentioned study say that metals are added to gunpowder to provide the spectacular display of firecrackers. It gives off a lot of smoke and, in the process, liberates minute metallic particles that can be inhaled deeply into the lungs. They warn that this poses a risk to health, and the effects are probably more acute in people with a background of asthma or cardiovascular problems though the effects in healthy people are still unknown. But, they add, common sense tells us it cannot be good to inhale the high levels of metallic particles in this smoke, even if this only happens at a particular time of a year.

It is bad for healthy people too

In the mentioned study, researcher found that the presence of lead, copper, strontium, potassium and magnesium in the environment skyrocketed after the fireworks were launched. They detected the presence of other elements like aluminium, titanium, barium and antimony as well as concentrations of nitric oxide and sulphur dioxide. Raising a voice of concern, researchers say that city dwellers already breathe in polluted air and smoke from fireworks only makes matters worse.

What you can do

Diwali is the time when people complain of coronary issues and lung disorders. The very young and the elderly are more at risk. But you can easily take some precautions to save yourself from the ill-effects of smoke pollution. Try and stay indoors as much as possible. If you have to go outside, try to do it at a time when there is less chances of firecrackers being burst. Also avoid areas that are more polluted. Wear a mask if required. Other than this, you can improve your overall health by eating a healthy diet and leading a healthy lifestyle. This will improve your immunity and make you less susceptible to health issues. Ensure a safe and healthy Diwali this year by pledging to contribute to a clean Diwali by saying ‘no’ to firecrackers. This will ensure a safe and clean Diwali not only for you and your family but everybody around you. Happy Diwali.