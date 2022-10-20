Diwali Guidelines For Your Pets: How To Calm Your Anxious Pet During Diwali

Dr Aishwarya R, a Veterinary officer, Wiggles has shared some interesting tricks and tips.

Diwali is a celebration full of hustle and bustle. Family, firecrackers, friends, and food are a prerequisite. Along with this comes noise, changes in daily routines, and extra folks in the house. All this can be quite perplexing for your pets and cause anxiety, accidents, and other worries. So let us look at a few ways to make sure this Diwali is just as enjoyable for your pets. Dr Aishwarya R, a Veterinary officer, Wiggles has shared some interesting tricks and tips.

Avoid Crowded Places

Taking your pet for a stroll is part of the daily routine but during Diwali, the streets are crowded and firecrackers are everywhere. Loud noises affect their hearing abilities due to their heightened sense of hearing and crowded areas cause them to panic. Try taking your pet for a walk early in the morning or late at night to avoid these stress-inducing factors.

Avoid Disturbing The Routine

Pets have a set routine which if disturbed can be stressful for them. Try to maintain their food timing, playtime, etc. Messing with their routine can lead to anxiety and stress. Also, it is of utmost importance that you spend some quality time with your pets daily to reaffirm your love for them and help calm them down.

Try Keeping The Loud Noises At Bay

The best way to keep pets calm during Diwali is to keep the loud noises at bay. Make sure to keep doors and windows closed to create some sort of soundproof atmosphere at home. Ear muffs are also a great solution to avoid noise.

Pay Attention To Warning Signs

If you have a house where pets are kept outside or leashed at the gate, take them inside so they can avoid loud noises on the street. The sound of firecrackers can be deafening. Avoid leaving your pet alone or unattended as it can be traumatizing for them.

Create a Relaxed Environment

Give a soothing massage to your pets as it is known to provide a calming effect. Hemp-based oils and balms are great for massages because of their innate calming qualities. If the stress and anxiety get intolerable, it's advisable to consult a vet and ask about medication containing melatonin. Melatonin helps to treat anxiety in pets. For cats, it's great if they have their scratch toy near as it helps calm their anxiety.

Keep Them Sanitized

After every walk makes sure to sanitize their paws and coat with an alcohol-free pet sanitiser to keep them safe from firework poisoning. Keep their food bowls clean and provide them with fresh water to avoid any infections.

