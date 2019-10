Every year the number of asthma patients’ hospitalisation increases because of the toxic air quality. Apart from that, some reports suggest that around 20 per cent new cases of respiratory diseases erupt after Diwali. It’s because even after two to three days of Diwali celebrations, the quality of air remains poor. Children between six to 12 years of age are the most susceptible to these ailments.

Toxic air during Diwali

Experts believe that the toxins released from crackers are different than usual air pollution. These are more harmful and thus, number of asthma patients who come in after Diwali increases. Crackers contain 75 per cent potassium nitrate, 15 per cent carbon and 10 per cent sulphur when these are burnt. Other factors, like dust, cleaning agent, paints, pollutants also aggravate this condition. The toxins that are released are high and dense in concentration. These not only make the air quality bad but so heavy that it gets difficult to inhale for a normal person, let alone the damage it does to asthmatic patients.

What to do if you think you may acquire any respiratory allergy?

While getting away from the city pollution seems like the best decision, there are many who can’t do in order to celebrate with family and friends. If you choose to stay in your city and celebrate Diwali, there are few things that can be done.

Staying away from dust and paints: This doesn’t apply only for Diwali day, but for the pre-preparation time as well. While your parents refurbish and clean the house, you take some time off. Dust from sofas, cushions, curtains and bed can be harmful.

Be careful if you have cold or cough: If you have cold or cough, it means there’s already a blockage in your nasal cavities that’s preventing you to breathe comfortably. Therefore, be more careful during Diwali. It’s better to stay away from dust and cleaning agents that are common during Diwali. The components in these can aggravate the condition for you.

Take help of a mask: Even if you have slightest of doubt regarding your respiratory health, buy yourself a mask. Experts suggest N95 mask and believe it can be helpful. However, cotton masks and anything other than N95 may not be as helpful. If in case you use a mask, make sure to stay indoors for most of the time or avoid getting out during morning or evening.

Don’t stress yourself physically: While exercising, especially in open spaces, is great for health, it might not a great idea during Diwali or couple of days after Diwali. Reason being the quality of air is so poor that the need of oxygen your body needs while exercising may not be met. This puts your already weak respiratory system under stress as you are left panting for fresher air. Keep the intensity of your physical activity low or go for walks. Also, you must avoid sudden change in temperature and wear clothes that keep you cosy. Fluctuation in temperature puts extra pressure on body which is not great while you are trying to prevent allergies.