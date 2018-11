Diwali, the beautiful festival of lights, happiness and celebration is just around the corner. Enjoying the festivities with one’s family and friends is something everyone enjoys. However, ensuring a safe celebration is a must. In order to inform families on safety tips which they can adapt to keep their children safe during the joyful festival, Dr.Ashwin Shetty, Consultant, Ophthalmology Aster CMI Hospital shared his inputs on the safety tips to adopt for a safe Diwali.

Safety Tips:

1) Be aware of your surroundings when firecrackers are going off. Most injuries happen to bystanders when a firecracker goes off around them.

2) Children should always be supervised by adults when setting off firecrackers.

3) Never try to relight a firecracker which hasn’t gone off the first time.

4) Make sure there is no loose gravel glass bottles etc near the site where you are lighting your

crackers. These can shatter and fly off by the force of the explosion and cause serious injuries.

5) Projectile firecrackers (Rockets /7 shot etc.) should never be set off in a horizontal position.

6) Keep a water source (bucket of water) handy to douse accidental fires.

7) Warn motorists (especially 2 wheeler riders) when they are approaching your lit firecracker which

is about to go off.

In case of an injury:

1) Rinse the area with clean drinking water.

2) Do not apply any home remedies like turmeric/rose water etc. This is especially important if

there is a suspicion of injury to the eyeball as these can cause severe inflammation/infection if they

enter the eye.

3)Take the patient to an eye doctor as soon as possible.

4) Do not attempt to forcibly open the eyes if they are swollen shut. It may cause further damage if

the eyeball has suffered a penetrating injury.