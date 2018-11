Diwali brings out the true spirit of festivities. In midst of all the excitement and celebrations, we usually fail to notice or undermine the risks of accidents at such occasions. The festival of light also brings with it the boom and sparkle of fireworks. The fascination of firecrackers increases the risks of unsolicited trouble. Every year during this time, there are reports of accidents, mishaps and health hazards particularly involving children.

Nearly 40% of fireworks injuries occur among bystanders and four out of every five fireworks injuries happen to men. Children, because of their inquisitive nature and the excitement surrounding fireworks, are particularly vulnerable. Their inability to deal with the dangers involved and lack of knowledge to cope with emergencies increase their susceptibility to firework injuries.

Tips to avoid injury due to firecrackers

Fireworks can rupture the eyeballs, burn eyes and face, cut eyelids and even cause corneal scraping. One quarter of these eye injuries often result in permanent loss of vision or blindness. According to doctors, 90% of all eye injuries can be averted by following proper precautionary measures. Here is a list of some simple tips that can go a long way in avoiding untoward incidents this festive season.

Wear some sort of eye protection while lighting fireworks.

Keep a bucket of water or sand or fire extinguisher handy.

If an eye injury occurs, don’t allow your child to touch or rub it, as this may cause even more damage.

Don’t flush the eye out with water or attempt to put any ointment on it.

Always keep a Sterile Saline Solution handy. It is great for cleaning eyes.

Open the casualty’s eye and carefully look for any embedded object. If you can see the object in the eye and in case the object moves freely inside the eyes, use a sterile eye wash and gently dampen the eye to remove it.

Immediately seek medical attention.

Use a commercial eye care product to soothe the irritation and assure the child that there is no permanent injury.

In case of a black eye, bruises or internal bleeding, have a check if the eye itself is injured or not. Apply an ice pack to the affected area, but not to the eye itself.

Simple tips on prevention of accidents