Your vagina cleans itself as well as produces bacteria to protect it from infections. However there are certain bad habits that could cause discomfort irritation and even infections down there. Vaginal infections can have several causes including overgrowth of bacteria and fungi in your vagina and due to irritants like soaps body washes and perfumes. In this article Dr. Apoorva Pallam Reddy –Obstetrician Gynecologist Fertility Specialist Laparoscopic Surgeon – from Bangalore points out five mistakes that could affect your vaginal health and even lead to infections. Using hair removal cream frequently The vagina in itself does not have any hair.