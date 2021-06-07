Your vagina cleans itself as well as produces bacteria to protect it from infections. However, there are certain bad habits that could cause discomfort, irritation and even infections down there. Vaginal infections can have several causes including overgrowth of bacteria and fungi in your vagina and due to irritants like soaps, body washes, and perfumes. In this article, Dr. Apoorva Pallam Reddy –Obstetrician, Gynecologist, Fertility Specialist, Laparoscopic Surgeon – from Bangalore points out five mistakes that could affect your vaginal health and even lead to infections. Also Read - Women can choose to stay fit and healthy longer: Some tips to help you age with grace

Using hair removal cream frequently

The vagina in itself does not have any hair. It’s the cubic region and parts of the labia that do have hair growth. Contrary to popular belief, removal of pubic hair is not mandatory for vulvar hygiene. Also Read - Benefits of wearing sindoor: It reduces stress, enhances concentration and triggers sexual desire

All hair removal creams have strong chemicals in a concoction that depilates the hair from the roots. It’s important to note that the regular hair removal creams are exclusive for the body and legs should never be used on the pubic hair due to higher risk of allergies, itching and lumpiness. The brands that label the hair removal creams for sensitive areas and intimate areas also carry a fingerprint caution that it shouldn’t be used too close to the vulval region. Frequent use of these creams or leaving the cream for a longer duration can cause rashes, vaginal discharge and sometimes even chemical burns. It’s safe to say that your private parts are going to thank you if you restrict using these creams. Shaving, trimming, waxing are excellent, effective and safe alternatives. Laser hair removal for the bikini region is becoming more and more popular because of the long lasting effect. Also Read - Do we really need multivitamins and supplements after 30?

Cleaning your vagina too often

Washing your intimate area with regular soaps and even with intimate hygiene products frequently can leave the area dry and itchy, eventually increasing the chances of infection. Use plain lukewarm water (not too hot or too cold) or water at room temperature to wash the region everytime after using the washroom. Use intimate hygiene products only if you have to, specially during your periods.

Not changing sanitary pads frequently

Using the same pad for prolonged duration has many short-term and long-term implications. The plasticizers like BPA and synthetic linings of sanitary pads can result in the increased risk of exposure to bacteria and yeasts. Wetness resulting from the collection of moisture can be a breeding ground. Certain chemicals Digoxin and other super-absorbent polymers used in the menstrual plants have shown to increase the risk of infertility and genital cancer in the long term. In Order to minimise these impacts, menstrual pad should be changed every 3-4 hours irrespective of the level soakage. Avoid using menstrual products that have added fragrance. Shift to safer menstrual hygiene products like menstrual cups to reduce the risk of period rash infections, itching and irritability in the groin region.

Use of excessive talcum powder

The American cancer society has warned against use of excessive talcum powder near the vaginal region in fear of increased risk of ovarian cancer and endometrial cancer. It is hypothesized that talcum powder that contains even minor quantities of asbestos, a carcinogenic agent, increases the chance of the talcum particles travelling up the female reproductive tract through the vagina into the uterine cavity and eventually onto the ovarian surface increasing the risk of cancer. Although it’s very difficult to establish a cause-and-effect relationship between them, most world organisations have recommended against the excessive use of talcum powder near the vaginal region.

Wearing tight-fitting clothes

The vagina has regular and normal healthy vaginal discharge. Synthetic materials like nylon and spandex don’t allow the area to breathe or absorb the discharge. Instead, they trap heat and moisture, creating a perfect breeding ground for yeast infections. This makes cotton the best fabric for inner wear. Skinny jeans and tight fitted jeans always seem to be in fashion. But they are not the best possible fashion for your vaginal health. Wearing too tight clothes around your pelvic and volleyball region increases the chance of developing vulval pain syndrome where you experience chronic pain in the Well region. Having said that, it is almost impossible to give away one of the best fashion trends ever. So just make sure that you do not sleep in your skinny jeans and try to restrict the use of too tight pants to less than 10 to 15 days in a month.