According to experts wearing a bra at night may actually cause discomfort and can disturb to your sleep cycle.

Admit it, wearing a bra is just like having a best friend, it supports you, never lets you look bad in front of others and always makes sure that you have your ‘things’ in place. Women have this habit of wearing bra for the maximum time of the day, thinking that it makes them look better and improves the shape of their body. But is wearing a bra really good for your health? Should you wear bra even when you’re working from home during this lockdown?

Well, a study conducted at the University of Franche-Comté in Besançon concluded that bras provide no benefits to women and might actually be harmful to the breasts over time. It also revealed that women between the ages of 18 to 35 who ditched bras developed more muscle tissue to provide natural support. So, ladies keep your lingeries in the dresser and go braless during this quarantine. If you feel a bit awkward to take this bold step, try wearing clothes which are lose or carry a stole around your upper body. Bidding adieu to your bra can actually give your body the following benefits:

Improves the shape of your breasts

People often believe that not wearing a bra may lead saggy breasts. But that’s not the truth. According to studies, bras usually have an adverse effect causing your breasts to lose their shape over the time by weakening their muscles. So, avoid wearing bras as far as possible if you want to keep your breasts rounder and perkier.

Gets you a good night’s sleep

Even though many women have this habit of removing their bras before going to bed, some prefer to sleep with it on. According to experts, wearing a bra while sleeping may cause discomfort, disturb your sleep cycle and can even impact your circadian rhythms.

Boosts your blood circulation

Wearing a bra can also affect your blood circulation. Frequently wearing tight clothes, especially tight bras, may compress your major blood vessels and cause cardiovascular issues. Hence try chucking bras for good.

Improve your breast’s health by reducing skin conditions

Apart from increasing the circulation, going braless can improve your breast’s health. It can keep problems like dirt, sweat, rashes and acne at bay. Most women don’t find their right fit and that is another reason which can cause such skin issues.

Promote breast tissue growth

Health experts have found that wearing a bra can hinder growth of your breast tissue. Healthy growth of breast tissue is essential for your overall health as it decreases your chances of deadly diseases such as breast cancer.

Makes you feel relieved

Apart from all the above reasons for not wearing a bra, you should actually consider ditching it as it gives you the feeling of comfort, freedom and relief which can keep you focused on other things.