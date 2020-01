There are many side effects attributed to birth control pills. These may range from nausea to headache to mood changes to name a few. Sometimes, regular use of oral contraceptives may also cause heavy bleeding, swelling of the hands and feet and skin rash. But these are mild side-effects that can be easily dealt with. If researches are to be believed, there are some side effects that can pose a threat to your life. Let us look at a few studies that highlight some of these risks.

It affects social judgement

A study in Frontiers in Neuroscience says that women who take the pill are nearly 10 per cent worse at recognizing subtle expressions of complex emotions like pride or contempt. By challenging women to identify complex emotional expressions like pride or contempt, rather than basic ones like happiness or fear, scientists have revealed subtle changes in emotion recognition associated with birth control pill use.

It may affect cognitive ability

University of California researchers say that Women who use contraceptives like birth control pills experience memory changes. Their ability to remember the gist of an emotional event improves. But women not using the contraceptives retain details in a better way. But they are quick to add that it does not damage memory. The journal Neurobiology of Learning and Memory published this study.

Birth control pills may increase epileptic seizures

Another study at the Texas A&M University says birth control pills can increase the frequency of seizures in women with epilepsy. The journal Epilepsy Research published this study. In an animal study, researchers saw that seizures were not more frequent, but also uncontrolled.

It can increase the risk of ischemic stroke

Birth control pills can increase your risk of ischemic stroke. Loyola University Health System researchers say that Oral contraceptives increase the risk of ischemic stroke, but this risk is very small among women who do not have other stroke risk factors. The journalMedLink Neurology published this study. However, in women with other stroke risk factors, the risk is higher and, in most cases, oral contraceptive use should be discouraged, say researchers.