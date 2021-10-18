World Menopause Day: Know All About Menopause And How It Changes Your Life

Every woman's experience with menopause is unique.

Menopause marks the end of menstrual cycles, but there are so many women who don't know about it. This World Menopause Day, let's understand all about the condition.

World Menopause Day is commemorated every year on October 18th. The aim is to increase awareness about menopause and the resources available to help women improve their health and well-being. For the unversed, menopause is the time that marks the end of menstrual cycles in women. It is loosely defined as the time when women don't have periods for one year. The age can vary from one woman to another, but it typically occurs after the age of 40. We talked to Dr Ruchi Srivastava, Senior Gynecologist, Sharda Hospital, Greater Noida to understand everything about menopause. Here is everything you need to know.

What Age Will A Woman Go Through Menopause?

The average age of menopause in India is 47-51 years. Some women's ovarian function decline might begin years before they reach menopause. Others will have menstrual periods well into their late fifties.

What Are The Early Symptoms Of Menopause?

Menopause can bring about a lot of changes in your body. The symptoms are caused by a reduction in oestrogen and progesterone production in your ovaries. Symptoms may include the following:

No periods for 12 months

Hot flashes

Night sweats

Dry skin

Mood swings

Forgetfulness

How To know Whether Periods Have Stopped Due To Menopause Or Some Other Reason?

A woman's reproductive years are marked by three stages known as menopause, perimenopause, and post-menopause.

Dr Srivastava says, "if period stops for one year at the age of 47-51 then we consider it as menopause. There are some tests that help confirm menopause that as hormonal tests named FSH and E2. It is important for women over the age of 40 to consult their gynaecologist for a yearly routine checkup, blood investigation, mammography, ultrasound and bone density test, etc."

But there could be other reasons why your periods stopped, including:

Pregnancy

Stress

Sudden weight loss

Being overweight

Doing too much exercise

Taking contraceptive pills

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS)

Medical conditions like heart disease, uncontrolled diabetes, overactive thyroid, etc.

It is better to consult a doctor to be sure of the problem that might be affecting you.

Should You Be Making Any Changes Post Menopause?

Although lifestyle and behavioural changes may not always alleviate symptoms, they may improve women's wellbeing and help them endure symptoms.

Maintain A Healthy Weight

It is common for women to gain weight post menopause which, in turn, can increase the risk of other potential health problems. The best way to avoid this is to maintain a healthy weight by exercising every day and eating a healthy diet.

Include More Veggies And Fruits In Your Diet

Speaking of a healthy diet, Dr Ruchi recommends that women post-menopause should add more vegetables and fruits to their diet. She says that one must add 7 colours of food and fruits to their diet.

Exercise

It goes without saying that staying active should be treated as a necessity when it comes to leading a healthy lifestyle. But the expert suggests that women should opt for walking regularly or doing yoga and avoid aggressive sports and exercise. Meditating can also help.

Up Your Vitamin And Mineral Game

Do not forget the essentials! Dr Srivastava says women should enrich multivitamins, calcium and supplementation intake to avoid any deficiency in the body.

