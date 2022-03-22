Women With PCOS At A Higher Risk Of Heart Problems; Ways To Manage The Problem

A study has found a link between PCOS and heart diseases in women. Here are some ways you can manage the problem and reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Apple, in collaboration with the American Heart Association, found data that suggest that there is a link between PCOS and heart health. The preliminary analysis of the data shared from the Apple Heart and Movement study showed that those with above-average cardio fitness levels (across all genders and age categories) averaged more than 200 minutes of activity each week, while those with excellent cardio fitness averaged more than 300 minutes per week.

Women With PCOS More Likely To Suffer From Heart Problems

Women with PCOS are more sensitive to type-2 diabetes, cardiac disorders such as irregular heartbeat or arrhythmia, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol, observed the new report. As per the study, more than 12 per cent of the participants of the Women's Health study were suffering from PCOS and were between the ages of 14 and 35, with an average age of 22.

According to the study, 23 per cent of PCOS participants had a family history of the condition. After menarche, they are more likely to experience unexpected menstrual cycles (first period). Women with PCOS were also four times more likely to be pre-diabetic and three times more likely to develop Type-2 diabetes, according to the study. Additionally, the risk of getting high blood pressure and excessive cholesterol is doubled.

Obesity, defined as a Body Mass Index (BMI) of more than 30 kg/m2, was reported by nearly half of those with PCOS (61 per cent). Furthermore, as previously indicated, irregular heartbeat or arrhythmia was more common among PCOS participants (5.6 per cent) than among non-PCOS participants (3.7 per cent).

How To Manage Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS)?

One of the best ways to reduce the risk of these heart diseases is by managing the root cause of the problem, which is a polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS). Here are some of the ways that will help you manage PCOS:

Exercise

It is essential to do some sort of physical exercise every day to maintain a healthy weight. It is recommended to do at least 40-60 minutes of moderate exercise to keep your weight in check. It will also help reduce insulin resistance, which is also a cause of PCOS.

Sleep more

One of the factors that worsen PCOS is not getting proper sleep. Not getting proper sleep can aggravate the problem, and the best way to keep the disease at bay is to get at least 8 hours of sleep every day.

Eat a healthy diet

Eating a diet rich in fibre, protein and other essential nutrients can help manage PCOS. Studies have shown that PCOS keeps your health in check and plays an important role in PCOS management.

Limit carbs

Insulin levels may be raised by low-fat, high-carbohydrate diets. If you have PCOS, talk to your doctor about a low-carbohydrate diet. Choose complex carbohydrates, which take longer to elevate your blood sugar levels.

Maintain a healthy weight

Weight loss can help restore ovulation by lowering insulin and testosterone levels. Consult your doctor about a weight-loss programme, and visit with a dietician on a regular basis for assistance in achieving your weight-loss objectives.