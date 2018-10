When we talk about mood swings, of the two genders, women become the torchbearer of this seemingly disturbing and fluctuating state of mind. It is not to say that men don’t suffer from mood swings but women bear the brunt more and why not their hormones can act weird and make them act like weirdness personified. This happens often and the phrase ‘What women want?’ goes perfectly to describe the weirdness. It is not like women act strange at times out of the blue, it is her hormones that make her do so. Men, on the other hand, are less affected with these hormonal upheavals and so they are not labelled as weirdos, though many like that exist.

Here are a few reasons why women’s mood goes awry and why she is unable to control it:

When it is that time of the month: Yes, mood swings are more seen during the PMS phase when there is a dip in both estrogen and progesterone. This has an effect on the production of the feel-good neurotransmitters serotonin and dopamine. It is made worse with pain and cramps that they feel during periods.

When she is approaching menopause: The period peri-menopause and menopause are utterly tough for women. With estrogen levels declining steadily there are a lot of health issues the crop up and a women’s mood goes for a toss. So it is understandable why many grannies are grumpy the way they are. The right kind of diet and exercise along with recreational activities can help restore the feel-good neurotransmitters, though.

When the other hormones go haywire: We cannot blame everything on estrogen and progesterone, sometimes even other hormones even play spoilsport for women. For instance, hypothyroidism which is more common in women than men where the thyroid gland doesn’t produce enough hormones in order to encourage the body to burn fat and provide energy can also have an effect on one’s mood. It isn’t unheard of women with thyroid issue to suffer from the torments of mood swings.

When physiological issues get the better of her: Many studies say that women suffer from depression and anxiety more than men and the severity with which it strikes could be double or thrice of what a man suffers. This leads to various points of highs and lows in her mood graph.