Why Am I Peeing So Much? Causes Of Frequent Urination In Women And How To Fix It

Have you been going to the loo too often? Ladies, here are some common reasons behind urinating too much.

Have you been rushing to the bathroom lately? While you might be thinking that drinking too much coffee must have something to do with it, there are other reasons outside your caffeine intake that could be causing you to urinate frequently. There could be several reasons why you're peeing so frequently, including underlying health problems. Whether this is the case, it's also a good idea to see a doctor to know if the symptoms may be cleared up or mitigated. While certain illnesses are chronic and permanent, they can provide long-term management advice.

"Frequent urination means passing urine more times than usual on a typical day. Every woman goes on her own schedule, but generally, peeing 6-8 times in 24 hours is considered normal for someone who is healthy, and isn't pregnant. If you're going more often than that, you are suffering from frequent urination," explains Dr Rajinder Yadav, Director, Urology Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh.

Causes Of Freuqent Urination

Here are the causes of frequent urination, according to Dr Yadav:

Drinking too many fluids your body gets rid of what it is not using, which naturally results in peeing more often. Consuming alcohol, caffeine or other diuretics used to treat hypertension causes frequent urination. Urinary tract infections: Most women have at least one at some point in their lives-happen when bacteria or something else infects parts of their urinary system. Overactive bladder can affect anyone, but it's more common among elderly people and there can be a variety of underlying causes. Interstitial cystitis is another disease, the exact cause isn't known, but the condition affects more women than men. Symptoms may come and go, and their intensity varies from woman to woman. Bladder stones tend to be more common in men, but they affect women too. Besides having to pee often, you may experience burning and abdominal discomfort when you urinate. Pregnant women generally need to pee more frequently than usual. An expanding uterus puts pressure on the bladder, which in turn causes the bladder to empty more often. Stress and anxiety may cause frequent urination; it's sometimes a response to feelings of worry or nervousness. With decreased estrogen levels during menopause, you may experience more frequent (and more urgent) urination. Weakened pelvic floor muscles: Your pelvic floor muscles hold up many of the organs in your urinary system, including your bladder. If these muscles weaken, organs can slip slightly out of place and lead to more frequent urination. Frequent urination can be a sign of both type 1 and type 2 diabetes, particularly if you produce a lot of urine when you pee. The deficiency of antidiuretic hormones is another cause of frequent urination which is secreted by the posterior pituitary gland lying in the brain.

How To Stop Frequent Urination?

"Frequent urination can often be improved, and even stopped with the right treatment. When you talk to your doctor, they'll recommend treatments that address the underlying cause of your frequent urination. The next step for finding relief from frequent urination is only an appointment away with your doctor," said Dr Yadav.