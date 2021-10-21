What Does Excessive Hair Growth In Women Mean? Everything You Need To Know About Hirsutism

Some conditions can lead to the development of excessive male pattern hair growth in females. Here is everything you need to know about the problem.

On the face and body, most women have fine, pale, barely noticeable hair, but this hair can occasionally be thicker and more prominent. An excess of androgens is present in around half of all patients with hirsutism. Male physical and sexual development is frequently triggered by these hormones. Women's androgen levels are typically low, but they can fluctuate for a variety of reasons. Higher doses may overstimulate hair follicles, resulting in more hair growth than a woman would ordinarily see. Dr Hrishikesh Pai, Consultant Gynaecologist & Infertility specialist, Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai, D Y Patil Hospital, Navi Mumbai & Fortis Hospitals in New Delhi, Gurugram & Chandigarh, explained it all.

What Is Hirsutism?

Hirsutism is the development of excessive male pattern hair growth in females. It affects 5-10% of all women, and the incidence is much higher in a condition called Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD). Too much hair in the wrong places can be emotionally painful for women.

Causes Of Hirsutism

The most common cause of hirsutism is idiopathic hirsutism and PCOD. Other less common causes are some drugs, some adrenal gland overactivity, and it can also be associated with some ovarian issues.

Basically, the main pathology is the increase in androgen levels in the body. It is characterized by excessive hair growth, especially over the face, intermammary area, over the abdomen, in the midline and over the inner parts of the thigh.

If Hirsutism occurred due to PCOD, there are other problems such as menstrual irregularity, amenorrhea, weight gain, inability to conceive and glucose intolerance

How Is It Diagnosed?

It needs evaluation in the form of some tests to know the cause of the same. The blood tests include:

Serum Testerone levels may be higher than in women with no such condition Other Testerone derivatives Hormonal essay to diagnose PCOD. Ultrasonography for diagnosing PCOD should be done

Treatments Available

The therapy for hirsutism is usually continued indefinitely due to increased production of androgens which may be lifelong

Treatment includes weight loss in patients who are obese, as it can reduce androgen production and hence slower hair growth. A healthy diet in the form of less fatty food, reduced sugar and junk food intake along avoidance of fried food can help in weight reduction. Also, exercise in the form of brisk walking, jogging with Yoga and meditation may be of great help.

Physical methods of removing hair or making it less visible can be offered to the patients. This includes different methods such as laser treatment, epilation, shaving, waxing etc.

Various drugs can be tried to lower testosterone levels, which controls hair growth recurrence. However, it is best to consult your gynaecologist before trying any medication. It is certainly not advisable to self medicate and buy the medication over the counter without a proper diagnosis and an expert's advice

Simultaneously, the condition cannot be neglected, as the cause for the condition needs to be evaluated in time, as other conditions such as ovarian or adrenal tumours may be life-threatening.

