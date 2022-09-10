Vaginal Eczema: What Should You Know About Your Vulvar Dermatitis?

If you ever suffer from vulval dermatitis or eczema, here are some remedies you can try at home. But it is always best to consult a gynecologist immediately.

Eczema commonly refers to a skin condition which causes itchy, painful and red patches on the skin, while Vulvar Eczema occurs when the soft skin around a woman's vaginal opening suffers a similar fate as stated above. While the terms, Vulvar Dermatitis and Eczema are often used interchangeably, the occurrence of the latter can lead to Dermatitis. Dermatitis is a broader term which also includes inflammation of the skin.

While Vulvar Eczema or Dermatitis can occur in women of any age, it is particularly common in females who have not started menstruating yet or women who are post-menopausal.

Causes of Vulvar Dermatitis

a. Soap

Too much usage of soap, especially the scented kinds can irritate your vagina which could lead to eczema or dermatitis. Soap disturbs the natural bacterial balance of the vagina. Using soap on your vulva can do more harm that create a cleansing effect. In order to fight harmful bacteria, the vagina has to constantly maintain an acidic pH level, which is disrupted because of soap.

b. Toilet Paper

Toilet paper can severely irritate your vaginal opening, especially if used in a harsh or rough manner. Scented toilet paper is not advised to be used on your vagina. While making use of normal toilet paper, make sure to gently dab it on your vaginal skin.

c. Deodorants

Many women are in the habit of using deodorants in order to get rid of any odour that may arise from the vagina. Deodorants can severely irritate the vulva and make the skin thinner than usual making it more susceptible to infections. The chemicals present in the deodorants are not advisable for the vagina which has extremely sensitive and soft skin.

d. Vaginal Discharge

The Vaginal discharge that is produced from the body is your body's cleaning mechanism to help clean and lubricate your vagina to destroy harmful bacteria and fight infections. However, if you have been experiencing excessive vaginal discharge then it may irritate and inflame the skin of your vagina leading to eczema or dermatitis.

e. Sanitary Pads or Panty Liners

In case you do not change your sanitary pads or panty liners (used for vaginal discharge) as frequently as you should, then you may be at a higher risk of developing eczema or dermatitis of the vagina. Wearing a pad or panty liner for too long can result in the formation of bad bacteria which could lead to vaginal skin problems of various kinds.

If at all you ever suffer from vulval dermatitis or eczema or any other vaginal irritation of any kind, then it is best to get in touch with a gynecologist who will be able to correctly diagnose the cause and suggest a cure for the same. However, there are certain remedies that you can implement by yourself which do not have any side effects and would succeed in bringing you relief to a certain extent. Some of these include:

Indulge in a warm water bath and do not apply soap one the irritated area. Apply a cold compress to your vagina which would help in numbing the pain and irritation. Wear a clean, dry and cotton underwear. After consultation with your doctor, apply an intimate hygiene wash which is odourless and mild.

It is important to keep in mind that vaginal dermatitis or eczema is not contagious at all and does not spread from person to person. However, avoid indulging in physical intercourse if you are suffering from the same as it may result in further irritating your skin and prove to be painful for you.

Conclusion

In case you have been experiencing irritation in the vagina of any kind, do not let it persist, it is best to immediately consult a gynecologist who can properly examine the area and then administer medicine or applicant which can help in easing out your symptoms and cure the problem.

The article is contributed by Dr. Sangeeta Gomes, Consultant - Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Sarjapur.