Very often, as you reach menopause, you may notice a gradual decrease in natural lubrication of vagina. This is one of the symptoms of vaginal atrophy, which is a condition characterized by thinning, drying and inflammation of the vaginal walls. This happens because your body produces less estrogen as you age. This condition is very common in post-menopausal women. This can make intercourse painful and can also lead to some urinary symptoms. The medical term for this is genitourinary syndrome of menopause or GSM, as it is commonly referred to as. You can easily overcome this condition with the right treatment.

Symptoms of vaginal atrophy

This is a common problem faced by almost all post-menopausal women. Usual symptoms are vaginal dryness, pain during sex, burning sensation in the vagina, unusual discharge, genital itching, a burning sensation while urinating and urgency with urination. You can also face the problem of frequent urination and recurrent urinary tract infections. Urinary incontinence and light bleeding after intercourse may also happen. Another physical symptom of this condition is the shortening and tightening of the vaginal canal. If you experience any of these symptoms like unexplained vaginal spotting or bleeding, unusual discharge, burning, or soreness, consult your doctor. This is a treatable condition and can be rectified with the right treatment.

Causes of vaginal atrophy

A drop in estrogen is the main cause behind this condition. Menopause leads to decrease in estrogen and this makes your vaginal tissues thin, dry, less elastic and more fragile. You may also experience symptoms in the years leading up to menopause. If you have had surgery to remove your ovaries, it can induce menopause and you may experience this condition. Many women also experience symptoms while breastfeeding or using birth control pills. Other causes may be pelvic radiation therapy for cancer, chemotherapy as well as hormonal treatment for breast cancer.

Lifestyle factors may also lead to this condition. Smoking affects your circulation, and this may hamper flow of blood and oxygen to the vagina and other nearby areas. Abstinence from sex for a long time may also lead to vaginal atrophy.

Complications of this condition

This condition may increase your risk of a few other health problems. Your risk of vaginal infections may go up significantly because this condition induces changes in the acid balance of your vagina. You may also become more prone to urinary problems like increased frequency and a burning sensation while urinating. Urinary tract infections and incontinence also becomes a real problem.

How to deal with this condition

Other than going in for medical treatment, you can also try to overcome this problem naturally. Avoid smoking, be sexually active and exercise regularly. Drink a lot of water and stay hydrated. You must also avoid the use of perfumed products in your genital area as this can make matters worse. Follow a nutritious diet with lot of probiotics and eat a lot of fresh produce. You may also use natural lubricants to get relief. Aloe vera, coconut oil and jojoba are good options.