A woman needs to take extra care of her health as she ages. Her requirements are a little different from what a man needs when it comes to health. Today, health tips from us will help you do just that. If you follow these health tips daily, you will be stress-free about your health status. Pregnancy and menopause are just two things that are unique to women. Breast cancer, cervical cancer and bone degeneration are also issues that a women may face as she advances in age.

Moreover, various researches say that more women are likely to die of heart attack than men and they are also more at risk of depression and anxiety. Sexually transmitted diseases and urinary tract problems are more severe in women. But if you follow our health tips of the day, you will be able to considerably bring down your risk of many diseases.

Follow a healthy diet

Go organic. Include a lot of natural foods in your diet. Whole grains, high-fiber foods and lean meats are good for you. Avoid dairy products and sugary foods. Extra salt is a big no. This will also bring you’re your risk of obesity and the diseases that come with it.

Examine yourself for breast cancer

This is one health tip that you must follow regularly. If you don’t know how to go about it, ask a friend or a doctor how to conduct a self-examination for breast cancer. And you must start doing this after you turn 20. If you are older, you also need to get a yearly mammogram done.

Exercise regularly

Just 30 minutes a day is enough. It will significantly reduce your risk of heart disease. It will also keep stress, depression and anxiety away.

Protect yourself from the sun

Exposure to harmful UV rays of the sun can give you skin cancer. It also leaves your skin exposed to damage from free radical damage. This can make you look older than you are. Apply sunscreen or wear protective clothing. Be alert to any changes in skin like a mole that appears suddenly or a sore that won’t go away.