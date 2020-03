Hot flashes, chills, mood changes, night sweats, vaginal dryness, insomnia, dry skin, hair fall, slow metabolism and subsequent weight gain are some of the common problems that you may experience around this time. @Shutterstock

Menopause marks the end of a woman’s reproductive years. It comes at around the age of 45 to 50 years. Around this time, her body undergoes major changes and many health conditions also make an appearance. Today, health tips from us will tell you how to deal with this condition. During menopause, the production of the hormones estrogen and progesterone goes down significantly. Hot flashes, chills, mood changes, night sweats, vaginal dryness, insomnia, dry skin, hair fall, slow metabolism and subsequent weight gain are some of the common problems that you may experience around this time. This happens due to hormonal changes.

These symptoms and changes can be debilitating. That is why, our health tips today deal with this issue. You can easily handle these changes and issues with a healthy diet. Follow our health tips of the day and enjoy a smooth transition in this period. It will also help you lose weight.

Add dairy products to your diet

The production of the hormone estrogen goes down significantly during this time. This, in turn, increases the risk of osteoporosis and the resultant fractures in women of this age. But if you include calcium-rich dairy products to your diet, it will make your bones strong. Dairy products also contain vitamins D and K, magnesium, phosphorus and potassium. So, you will get an overall health boost too.

Have a lot of seasonal produce

Add a lot of fresh fruits and vegetables to your diet. This will help you manage your weight and keep man diseases at bay. Fruits and vegetables come with all the essential vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and fiber that your body requires.

Stay hydrated

You need to maintain proper hydration during this time. Be sure to have at least 8 to 10 glasses of water every day. This will help you fight the issues of dry skin and vaginal dryness that happens because of low levels of estrogen. It will also help you maintain your kin health. You can also include more water-rich foods to your diet.

Eat more of whole grains

Fibre is essential for digestive health. It also improves mood and brings down stress levels. So add more of whole grains like barley, quinoa, oatmeal and brown rice to your diet.