Monsoon comes as a relief after the scorching heat of the summer, but it brings with it an array of problems, especially for women. They are at a higher risk of vaginal infections. It is crucial to maintain good vaginal health during monsoon because the increased moisture in the air encourages the growth of fungus, bacteria and yeast, which can lead to a variety of vaginal diseases. Vaginal candidiasis, a fungal infection caused by the presence and quantity of yeast, is the most prevalent issue that arises during monsoon season. Also Read - Vaginal discharge can be a sign of serious health conditions: Home remedies every woman should know

Tips To Avoid Vaginal Infections During Monsoon

Dr Amodita Ahuja, Obstetrician and Gynecologist, shared some tips and tricks with IANS that you can follow to avoid such problems. Also Read - Dengue cases rise in Delhi: Home remedies to deal with this disease

Keep The Area Dry

Humidity is high in monsoon, and the private areas already have a high moisture quotient, so it is vital to clean the vagina and the region around it, especially after using the restroom. You should clean it properly from front to back to wipe it with regular toilet paper. There will be less moisture and a smaller breeding environment for germs if there is no dampness. Also Read - Pregnancy may make you susceptible to urinary tract infections: Avoid this condition naturally

Good Vaginal Hygiene Is A Must

During monsoon, the pH levels of the vagina fall as a result of the increased moisture, which makes a woman more vulnerable to vaginal infections, particularly fungal infections. As a result, maintaining excellent vaginal hygiene is critical. Use only clean soap and water to clean your vulvas. Keep them clean and dry by cleaning them at least twice a day. Douching is a no-no. That is cleansing your vagina from the inside since it will destroy all of the vagina’s beneficial bacteria. Also, make sure you change your sanitary pads every 4 hours, regardless of how wet they are. A person should use tampons every 2 hours and menstrual cups every 8 hours. Keep your private regions dry and stay away from chemical-laden moist wipes. It is better to use a menstrual cup instead of sanitary pads or tampons to avoid infections.

Be Mindful Of What You Wear

Avoid wearing narrow jeans, tight bottoms, or shorts. Tight clothing increases humidity, reduces ventilation, and retains more perspiration, increasing the risk of rashes, vaginal infections, and urinary tract infections. Dry cotton clothing improves air circulation and minimises skin irritation, reducing the likelihood of rashes. Wet clothing raises moisture levels, friction between the inner surfaces of the thigh, and therefore the risk of skin infection and rashes. It can also serve as a breeding ground for a variety of germs, increasing the risk of vaginal infection. So, do not wear clothes for a long time.

Drink A Lot Of Water

There is a lot of humidity during the rainy season, which causes you to lose a lot of salts and fluids from your body. Drinking 4-5 litres of liquids is usually a good idea since it not only keeps you hydrated but also flushes all the toxins out of your system. Hydration also aids in the maintenance of vaginal pH and the prevention of vaginal infections. It will also help prevent urinary tract infections, which are common during the rainy season.

(with inputs from IANS)