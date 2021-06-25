Monsoon comes as a relief after the scorching heat of the summer but it brings with it an array of problems especially for women. They are at a higher risk of vaginal infections. It is crucial to maintain good vaginal health during monsoon because the increased moisture in the air encourages the growth of fungus bacteria and yeast which can lead to a variety of vaginal diseases. Vaginal candidiasis a fungal infection caused by the presence and quantity of yeast is the most prevalent issue that arises during monsoon season. Tips To Avoid Vaginal Infections During Monsoon Dr Amodita Ahuja