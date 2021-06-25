Postmenopause refers to the period following menopause in a woman's life. Many of the annoying symptoms that a woman may have had prior to menopause begin to fade at this time. When a woman has gone a year without having her period she is termed postmenopausal. Another method to tell whether you are approaching menopause is to have your doctor evaluate your follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) level. The pituitary gland produces the hormone FSH which is located at the base of the brain. As your ovaries begin to shut down your FSH levels will rise rapidly; these levels may be easily