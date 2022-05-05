Summer Puts Women At Higher Risk For Yeast Infections: Tips To Prevent The Problem

Women should not feel shy and visit a gynaecologist if they experience symptoms of a yeast infection before it gets too late.

Did you know that summer is the peak time for a woman to contract a yeast infection? Although it can occur at any time of the year, the hot weather makes it easier for yeast to grow in the body. Yeast infection is a fungal infection that occurs due to the heat and moisture trapped in the vagina. Some common symptoms of the condition include vaginal irritation, discharge, burning sensation, intense itchiness, pain during urination and painful sexual intercourse.

Why does yeast infection occur in summer?

Everyone wants to enjoy the summers, but unfortunately, the humidity in the weather causes sweating and moisture in the intimate parts. Since yeast tends to grow in dark and moist areas, summer puts women at a higher risk of infection. Apart from sweating, various other things cause a yeast infection. These include medical conditions such as diabetes, HIV, pregnancy, being overweight, and unhealthy lifestyle habits.

Tips to prevent summer yeast infections

Fortunately, there is no need to avoid wearing swimming suits or enjoying the pool in the summer to prevent yeast infection. Here are some tips for balancing your vaginal pH level and staying itch-free!

Wear loose cotton underwear

The most important thing to reduce sweating and moisture in your intimate area is proper ventilation. Wearing cotton underwear and avoiding spanx and polyester material underwear is highly recommended, especially if you exercise or sweat a lot.

Take a shower and keep your intimate area clean

If you exercise or wear tight clothes for an extended period, it is advised that you take a shower before bed and avoid wearing underwear while sleeping to increase ventilation. If you go to the beach, change out of your wet bathing suit and get into dry cotton underwear.

Avoid using products with fragrances near your intimate area

It is recommended to avoid body sprays, perfumes, creams, and soaps with chemicals and toxic ingredients. The best way to clean your vagina is with warm water and fragrance-free soap during baths and showers. Moreover, soap should only be applied to the external parts of the vagina.

Avoid douching

Women who douche (i.e. wash out the vagina usually by spraying a stream of water or liquid solution) have a high risk of developing the pelvic inflammatory disease. These women also have an increased risk of vaginal infections and sexually transmitted infections.

Focus on eating a healthy diet

If you feel itching or pain down there, you should improve your eating habits. Consuming yogurt without sugar is a great way to fight the yeast both internally and externally. Reducing your sugar intake can also help as sugar promotes the growth of yeast. Drinking lots of water is also extremely good for your body, especially when suffering from yeast infections.

Be safe and get tested

Yeast infections and certain sexually transmitted infections have similar symptoms, such as a burning sensation when urinating and itchiness. If you are sexually active or have multiple partners, it is vital that you use protection to prevent STDs. If you experience discomfort and other symptoms of STDs, consult a health care provider and get tested. This will help identify the cause of the symptoms and the treatment required.

Take your medicine on time

After diagnosis, your healthcare provider will prescribe an oral medication or cream for yeast infection. It is important that you take your medicine on time. Doctors strongly recommend against getting over-the-counter medicines for yeast infections as taking these drugs without the disease can cause a "resistant" infection that is difficult to treat.

Takeaways

Some women feel ashamed of sharing problems about their sexual health and tend to suffer in silence until their condition worsens to the point that it hinders their daily lives. Women should not feel shy and visit a gynaecologist if they experience symptoms of a yeast infection before it gets too late.

The article is contributed by Dr Asha Hiremath, Consultant - Obstetrician, Gynaecologist & Laparoscopic Surgeon, Motherhood Hospitals, Indiranagar, Bangalore.