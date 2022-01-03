Suffering From Gynaecological Conditions? Understanding The Side Effects Of Prolonged Usage Of Medications

Effect Of Prolonged Usage Of Medications In Gynaecological Conditions

Most women are likely to suffer from gynaecological disorders at some point or the other, and they receive treatment for the same. But there are certain side effects of these treatments that women should be aware of.

Most women suffer from some gynaecological disorder at some point in their life, like abnormal uterine bleeding, irregular menstrual cycles, post-menopausal symptoms, etc. These must not be taken lightly as they may adversely affect their lives. Hence these women may be required to take medications for prolonged durations which may have some serious adverse effects. Here are some of the common side treatments available for gynaecological conditions in women as stated by Dr Kavitha G Pujar MBBS, MS, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Infertility Specialist, BirthRight by Rainbow Hospitals, Marathahalli.

Commonly Used Medications Include

1. Hormonal therapy

Combined Estrogen progesterone pills

Progesterone only pills

Hormone replacement therapy

Progestogens

Mifepristone

Ulipristal

SERMs

SSRIs

2. Antibiotics

3. Chemotherapeutic agents

4. Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

Possible Side Effects Of The Treatments

Common side effects of hormonal therapy

Combined Oral Contraceptive pills, POPs, HRT, SERMs, etc, include breakthrough bleeding or spotting, breast tenderness, elevated blood pressure, headaches, nausea, bloating. Serious adverse effects of COCs are blood clots in the legs (deep vein thrombosis), heart attacks and stroke especially smokers, liver disorders, gallbladder disease.

Side effects of progesterone drugs include pain in the breast and rarely swelling or bloating and weight gain, they may cause headaches and exacerbate migraine, low mood and mood swings, abdominal pain, backache, acne and rarely bleeding from the vagina.

Oestrogenic drugs are a major part of hormone replacement therapy, used in premature menopause or disturbing post-menopausal symptoms. The side effects of these drugs include feeling ill, headaches, leg pains, vaginal bleeding, breast pain or swelling, bloating, indigestion. Many women are often under the misconception that HRT causes weight gain and defer from taking the medicine, however, there is no scientific evidence backing the same. In some groups of susceptible women, especially postmenopausal women, HRT may increase the risk of certain cancers.

Mifepristone which is often used in the treatment of fibroids has common side effects include Cramps, heavy bleeding, abdominal pain, headache, nausea, unusual tiredness, weakness, chest pain or discomfort, fainting or lightheadedness when getting up from a lying or sitting position and troubled breathing

GnRH analogues and antagonists are used in various gynaecological conditions such as endometriosis, fibroid uterus, etc. Some side effects of the GnRH agonists and antagonists are symptoms of premature ovarian failure and hypogonadism like hot flashes causing discomfort, fluid retention causing weight gain, tiredness and decreased libido. Long term therapy may cause various detrimental side effects to the woman's health like metabolic derangements and worsen of diabetes. They also reduce bone mineral density and weakening of bones leading to osteoporosis and increasing the risk for fractures.

NSAIDs (analgesic medicines)

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs are anti-inflammatory drugs. They act by lowering the body's response to inflammation, therefore, reducing pain, redness, swelling and body heat. They are used for menstrual cramps and abdominal pain. They have various side effects most commonly causing stomach discomfort and indigestion. This can lead to stomach ulcers, which in the worst case can cause internal bleeding and low haemoglobin. Rarely they may cause skin rashes and allergies and feel ill with diarrhoea. On excessive use, they may derange liver and renal functions leading to the liver or renal failure.

Antibiotics

They are generally used in the treatment of infections of the gynaecological tract. Side effects include vomiting, nausea, diarrhoea, bloating and indigestion, abdominal pain, loss of appetite, vaginal yeast infection.

Chemotherapy

It is used for various gynaecological malignancies. These drugs suppress bone marrow function and general immunity of the woman, predisposing them to secondary infections. Other side effects include fatigue, hair loss, poor appetite, nausea and vomiting, diarrhoea, constipation, neurological problems.

Prolonged use of ovulation induction drugs (gonadotropin injections) may cause ovarian cancers.

Oral Hypoglycemic agents which are used in the treatment of obese PCOS cause abdominal bloating, vomiting, diarrhoea, Vitamin B12 deficiency, lactic acidosis.

SSRIs

During long-term SSRI therapy, used in the treatment of premenstrual dysphoria, the most troubling adverse effects are sexual dysfunction, weight gain, and sleep disturbance, rebound effect on withdrawal.

Conclusion

All medications should be used with caution and under the supervision of the treating gynaecologist to avoid untoward serious complications.

