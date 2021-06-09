Everyone experiences stress at some point of time and it can lead to changes in one’s menstrual cycles. Yes you have heard it right! Stress from extreme or traumatic events has been associated with dramatic changes in normal menstruation patterns. It is the need of the hour to lead a stress-free life and have a happy period. To do so you will have to embrace a healthy lifestyle says Dr. Pratima Thamke Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist Motherhood Hospital in Kharghar Navi Mumbai. The expert also explains how stress affects the menstrual cycle and shares tips to enjoy stress-free periods. Women