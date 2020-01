If you are allergic or sensitive to latex, you may experience irritation in your vagina. This can make your vagina feel sore. @Shutterstock

Sometimes, you may experience the painful after-effects of sex in the form of a sore vagina. It can be an extremely discomfiting situation and you may be rightly worried about your condition. Sex is not supposed to be painful. If you are experiencing any kind of pain during sex, it is not normal. It can be due to many reasons. Sometimes, it may be because you are not doing it right or it may be due to some health conditions. Whatever the reason, there is nothing to be embarrassed about. If you are uncomfortable because you have a sore vagina, you must consult a doctor to rule out any health conditions. If you are fine healthwise, you need to see if your sexual activities are causing the pain. Whatever the reason, you need to take steps to avoid this situation.

Let us see what may cause this pain and what you can do to avoid it.

Lack of lubrication

This is one of the most common reasons why you get a sore vagina after sex. Lack of lubrication depends on many factors. It could be due to age, use of birth control and medications. Friction during sex leads to tears in your skin. This is why you suffer from pain after sex. There are many lubricants in the market that you can choose from to avoid this pain.

Rough sex

Rough sex can be painful. Application of ice on your sore vagina may bring relief. Avoid rough sex if you want to avoid this pain.

Latex sensitivity

This may be another reason for a sore vagina. If you are allergic or sensitive to latex, you may experience irritation in your vagina. This can make your vagina feel sore. An ice pack will make you feel better.

Infection

If you are suffering from a yeast infection, bacterial vaginosis or some sexually transmitted disease, you may experience vaginal soreness. It is best to consult a doctor in this case.

An underlying health condition

Certain health conditions like endometriosis, uterine fibroids, vulvodynia, pelvic inflammatory disease and vaginismus may cause a sore vagina. A retroverted uterus, UTI, irritable bowel syndrome and ovarian cysts may also cause pain. See a doctor if you suspect anything.