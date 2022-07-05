Shruti Haasan On 'Worst Hormonal Issues' As She Opens Up About PCOS And Endometriosis

Shruti Haasan recently opened up about suffering from PCOS and endometriosis, and how living a healthy lifestyle helps her manage these medical conditions.

Many celebrities have recently opened up about mental health and physical ailments, and the latest to join the list is Shruti Haasan. The 36-year-old actress took to her Instagram to share her experience with PCOS and endometriosis.

The actor, who often shares her fitness journey with her fans, shared that she deals with these disorders by keeping herself positive through it all. In the post, she further explains that she manages the hormonal imbalances by eating healthily, getting enough sleep, and working out. The 36-year-old a gym training video and discussed her "worst hormonal issues".

Shruti opened up about her struggle with a caption, "Work out with! me I've been facing some of the worst hormonal issues with my PCOS and endometriosis - women know it's a tough fight with imbalance and bloating and metabolic challenges - but instead of looking at it as a fight, I choose to accept is as natural movement that my body goes through to do its best and I say 'thank you' by eating right sleeping well and enjoying my work out."

However, the actor isn't going to let these hormonal problems worry her as she chooses to have a healthy and positive outlook. She further wrote, "My body isn't perfect right now but my heart is. Keep fit keep happy and let those happy hormones flow!!! I know I sound a tad preachy but its been such a journey to accept these challenges and not let them define me. So, I'm so happy to share this with all of you."

What Is Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS)?

PCOS is a hormonal disorder that affects women between the ages of 15 and 44. It is one of the most prominent hormonal conditions that affect millions of people around the world. Studies suggest that 70 per cent of women with PCOS haven't been diagnosed yet. Women with PCOS affect the reproductive organs that produce progesterone and estrogen, which control the menstrual cycle. It can lead to cysts in the ovaries, high levels of male hormones, and irregular periods. There is no definite cause of the disease, but many factors including insulin resistance, genes, and inflammation can lead to the problem. Some of the common symptoms of the disease include:

Irregular periods

Heavy bleeding

Excess

Acne

Weight gain

Dark skin patches

Female pattern baldness

Frequent headaches

What Is Endometriosis?

Endometriosis is a painful condition in which the endometrium, the tissue that normally lines the interior of your uterus, grows outside of your uterus. Endometrial-like tissue that has endometriosis behaves like endometrial tissue would: it swells, degrades, and bleeds with each menstrual cycle. However, this tissue becomes imprisoned since it has nowhere to go but inside your body. Endometriomas, or endometrial cysts, can develop when endometriosis affects the ovaries. Scar tissue and adhesions, bands of fibrous tissue that can cause pelvic tissues and organs to adhere to one another, can form when nearby tissue becomes irritated. If left ignored, the condition can lead to fertility problems.

Some of the common symptoms of the condition include:

Painful periods or dysmenorrhea

Pain with bowel movements, especially during the menstrual period

Pain during or after intercourse

Excessive bleeding

Infertility issues

Diarrhoea

Constipation

Fatigue

Bloating

Nausea

Consult an endocrinologist in case you notice any of these symptoms mentioned above.