There are many myths related to menstruation in India, due to which women are discouraged from taking bath, cooking, worshiping, eating certain food during this time.
Can I take bath during periods?
A woman can and should take bath daily while having menstruation, says Dr. Ravinder Kaur Khurana, Senior Consultant Obstetrics and Gynaecology, QRG Super Speciality Hospital Faridabad.
"It is very important for both working and non-working women to maintain menstrual hygiene as if ignored, it can lead to infection of the reproductive tract, vaginal infection, which can even lead to infertility," she adds.
For working women who have to go out for offices and public places, he suggests using hygienic, antibacterial sanitary pads available in the market and changing it every 6-8 hours according to the need.
Dr. Khurana also shares a few things women should keep in mind while using sanitary pads. She advises:
He also encourages women to try eco-friendly pads available in the market such as those made of bamboo, banana fiber which are easily decomposed.
Dr. Khurana adds, "Menstrual hygiene should be taught at the school level as a part of sex education. Various NGOs are working to educate more and more women and distributing sanitary pads free of cost. So, maintaining menstrual hygiene is of utmost significance so that women don't land up in problems of repeated infections and its consequences later in life."
