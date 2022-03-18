Short Period: Expert Explains The Possible Reasons Behind It

Every woman has a different menstrual cycle

There are several factors that can impact your hormone levels and cause irregular periods.

If your period suddenly becomes much shorter or if you are bleeding for only a day or two on a regular basis, it might be a cause of concern. Read on to know the underlying cause.

"An average period cycle lasts around three to five days each month and happens about once every 28 days. Every woman has a different menstrual cycle, and some women also have periods that last only two days or go on for seven days. However, if your period usually lasts for several days and suddenly becomes much shorter, it might be a cause of concern," said Dr. Asha Hiremath, Consultant Obstetrician, Gynaecologist & Laparoscopic Surgeon, Motherhood Hospital, Indiranagar, Bangalore.

In an exclusive interaction with the HealthSite, Dr. Hiremath talked about the possible reasons behind short periods and what you should do. Excerpts:

What causes short periods?

There are multiple factors impacting a period cycle, including age, lifestyle and medical conditions.

Age

Age can play a significant factor in causing shorter periods in women. Oestrogen is the most important hormone that plays a major role in the ovulation process every month. If the amount of oestrogen produced is not enough, the uterine lining that sheds during period will not be thick enough leading to less bleeding and periods that don't last for too long.

When a woman reaches puberty, the hormones in young women begin to fluctuate, causing irregular periods, leading to shorter periods for the first few years after they start menstruating. Another instance when periods may become irregular is during perimenopause, which occurs a few years before menopause. Similar to puberty, there is hormonal imbalance during perimenopause causing shorter periods. Other menstrual symptoms include light or heavy bleeding, missed periods, or two periods in a month.

Lifestyle Factor

There are specific lifestyle changes that can impact your hormone levels and cause irregular periods. Stress takes a toll on your body, both mentally and physically. It also affects your ability to produce hormones, causing irregular periods, anxiety, fatigue, insomnia, and weight loss. Excessive exercise, significant weight changes, and eating disorders can disrupt normal hormone levels causing shorter periods.

Breastfeeding

If you have been breastfeeding, it may take several months for your cycle to return to normal. The fluctuating hormones also cause shorter periods. It can take as long as 18 months for your periods to return after you completely stop breastfeeding. Even after you completely stop breastfeeding, the hormones that produce milk also prevents a woman's body from ovulating, leading to lack of periods.

Uterine Scarring

Asherman syndrome refers to a common medical condition that causes scarring in the uterus. This disease is common in woman who have undergone multiple dilation and curettage. Since only the areas that are not scarred can bleed, women with Asherman syndrome have shorter cycles or no periods at all.

Medical Conditions

There are several medical conditions that can affect your monthly cycle, causing a shorter period than usual. Thyroid disease, Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), and Pelvic inflammatory disease (PID) are some of the conditions that can produce too much or too little hormones, causing your periods to become irregular and shorter than usual. PCOS is a medical condition in which women produce too much male hormones, which prevents ovulation. In addition to having irregular menstrual cycle, women with PCOS often have shorter period. Thyroid disorder is a common disease that is prominent in any gender. It causes a lot of issues such as appetite and weight changes, anxiety, and many other problems. All of these medical conditions can act as a contributing factor towards fertility problems, including shorter periods.

Medications

Hormonal birth control pills and intrauterine devices (IUDs) often cause shorter and lighter periods as the hormones in birth control pills thin out the uterus lining. Other medicines like blood thinners and antidepressants can also affect your menstrual cycle's frequency, length, or flow.

When should I visit my gynaecologist for short periods?

If you are bleeding for only a day or two on the regular, you should seek medical treatment to know the underlying cause. It is also essential to track your periods during this time to help your doctor with the diagnosis. They will be able to provide the necessary guidance and recommend medications or lifestyle changes that can help you regularize your periods.