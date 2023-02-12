Sexual And Reproductive Health Awareness Day: Why We Need To Promote Menstrual Hygiene?

India must prioritize menstrual hygiene

Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness Day aims to create awareness about sexual and reproductive health issues, and reduce the spread of sexually transmitted infections.

The World Health Organization (WHO) acknowledges that Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) is essential to address the various health conditions that can lead to maternal mortality and morbidity. SRHR includes access to reproductive health services, care and information, and autonomy in decision making, the UN agency said. To this end, India has undertaken several initiatives, including those to improve accessibility and availability of abortion and contraceptive services.

However, a large number of Indian women and girls remain affected by the lack of safe and accessible water, sanitation and hygiene. Poor menstrual hygiene is believed to be responsible for the majority of reproductive illnesses in Indian women.

Lack of access to proper menstrual hygiene products puts menstruating females in India susceptible to serious health issues such as reproductive tract infection, urinary tract infection, yeast infection, Hepatitis B, and Cervical cancer.

Every year, February 12 is designated as Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness Day in India to create public awareness about sexual and reproductive health issues. The day is also aimed at educating people to reduce the spread of sexually transmitted infections, which remains one of the major public health concerns.

Lack of access to toilets andmenstrual hygiene

It is imperative to address the issues prevailing around Sexual and Reproductive Health for women in India, said Pranasha Banerjee, Associate Director, Dasra.

On the occasion of Sexual And Reproductive Health Awareness Day, Pranasha, highlighted that a lack of access to toilets poses higher health risks for women than for men.

She stated, "Illnesses due to a lack of personal and menstrual hygiene compound problems arising from contact with fecal matter."

To effectively manage their menstruation and thus sexual and reproductive health, girls and women require access to water, sanitation and hygiene facilities, affordable and appropriate menstrual hygiene materials, information on good practices, and a supportive environment where they can manage menstruation without embarrassment or stigma, she added.

Sandeep Vyas, founder of women's health and hygiene startup MildCares-GynoCup, also stressed that India needs to prioritize menstrual health and integrating it in public health policies.

"I firmly believe that India must prioritize menstrual hygiene education, access to affordable menstrual products, and inclusion in health policies. Only then can we truly create a culture that values and supports menstrual health. Through education and awareness, we can break down taboos and stigmas surrounding periods. By ensuring access to affordable menstrual products, we can empower women to manage their periods with dignity," he told the HealthSite.

He believes that engaging men in discussions about menstrual hygiene can create a supportive environment for women and girls.

"And by integrating menstrual health into public health policies, we can create a society that truly values and supports the health and well-being of all women. It is our duty to ensure that women and girls have the resources they need to reach their full potential, and access to quality menstrual products, educational resources and a safe and hygienic environment for the disposal of menstrual waste are essential steps in this direction," he added.

By promoting menstrual hygiene, we can improve the overall health and well-being of women in India and help break down the barriers that prevent them from reaching their full potential.

