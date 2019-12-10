It is common knowledge that probiotics is good for your gut health. It improves it by helping the good bacteria thrive. But, apparently, it can also help you maintain the health of your private parts. It is good for the microbiome in the vagina too. The bacterial composition of the vaginal microbiome is closely related to a woman’s overall health. This microbiome is important for health as it prevents urinary tract infections, bacterial vaginosis and yeast infections. Vaginal health is important for a woman's overall health. Any problems there can cause fertility issues and sexual functioning. It can also lead