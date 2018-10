Ask any woman who has experienced period pains and you will know it isn’t something that you can brush off by saying – it’s normal. While it is true that you cannot do much to prevent period pains from happening but there is much that can be done to provide a girl with some solace from the debilitating pains. Sometimes these excruciating pains could be due to an underlying medical problem like PCOS, endometriosis, etc., which calls for specialised care and treatment. But if period pains become botheration without any underlying cause some amount of attention becomes necessary. In most cases, gynaecologists might prescribe painkillers to counter the problem and provide relief. However, there some home remedies to that one can try to get some relief, here are a few of them, readily available and often found in your kitchen or kitchen-garden.

Ginger: This is a favourite kitchen ingredient found in every house. Ginger is used widely for seasoning various dishes and as a herbal remedy for various ailments. The good news is you can use it to soothe your period pains too. Just chewing some pieces of ginger can spell some relief or having ginger tea can also help to soothe abdominal cramps. Scientifically, it is not known completely known how ginger helps to provide relief from period pains, but some small-scale studies suggest that consumption of ginger during menstruation helps to bring down the severity of the cramps as the herb exhibits certain anti-inflammatory properties that help to lower the pain.

Parsley: A common culinary herb it has many medicinal benefits too. It is rich in calcium, magnesium (a natural muscle relaxant), B vitamins and iron and this is why the herb is touted as a menstrual-friendly herb for women. Since it is also known for its cleansing properties it helps to reduce bloating and water retention during menstruation. More than being a pain relieving agent parsley helps to regulate menstrual irregularities and helps to regularise the blood flow. This is a reason many women who suffer from symptoms of primary dysmenorrhea or painful periods. Chewing some parley or making a parley drink can give some relief.

Chamomile: Many people grow chamomile plant in their terrace garden the reasons – it has a great fragrance and a host of therapeutic and medicinal benefits. Of the many benefits that you can gain out of these flowers relief from menstrual pain is one of them. Chamomile is known to be an anti-inflammatory, spasmolytic, mildly sedative and carminative in nature. Being anti-inflammatory and spasmolytic is what helps to give women relief from menstrual pains during that time. Brewing some leaves and flowers to make a chamomile tea can help.

Fennel: These tiny seeds can do wonders to you if your pain during periods becomes unbearable. Soak some fennel seeds in a glass of water overnight and drink it early in the morning. This drink helps the uterus to contract, regulate the bleeding and reduce the pain. If you wish you can also have a handful of fennel seeds and chew on them to have the same effect.