Premature Ovarian Failure: Why Should Millennial Women Be Concerned About Their Ovaries Not Functioning at Full Capacity?

If not tackled at the right time, premature ovarian failure can induce infertility.

Premature ovarian failure can be confused with premature menopause. But both conditions are different.

Are you in your late 30s? If you're experiencing irregular menstrual cycle or have stopped abruptly, it may be a cause for concern. In some women, the ovaries may fail to function before 40 due to premature ovarian insufficiency (POI), also known as premature ovarian failure, and this may affect their fertility. This problem is seen in some women, whose menstrual cycles become irregular and stop. Here, the ovaries do not make hormones such as estrogen and progesterone, and she stops releasing eggs (ovulating) regularly or at all. POI is a matter of concern in millennial women now. We spoke to Dr Nisha Pansare, Fertility Consultant, Nova IVF Fertility, Pune, to understand more about this condition, and know if POI is treatable. Excerpts:

What is premature ovarian failure?

Premature ovarian insufficiency (POI) is when one's ovaries stop functioning abruptly before 40. Those women with POI are unable to produce the hormone estrogen and progesterone or release eggs on a regular basis. It can also be known as premature ovarian failure which invites infertility. Some women have POI when they are teenagers, even before getting periods. If that happens, then one will never encounter normal function of the ovaries, and POI is currently called premature ovarian failure (POF).

However, premature ovarian insufficiency can be confused with premature menopause. Remember both conditions are different. Ones with POI may have irregular or occasional periods for years and can also conceive. But those with premature menopause will not have periods at all and cannot conceive. Hence, restoring estrogen levels in women with POI is a good idea as it can help them to avoid serious side-effects like osteoporosis which is seen due to low estrogen levels.

Causes and symptoms of premature ovarian failure

The symptoms of premature ovarian insufficiency include irregular or absence of menses, inability to become pregnant, hot flashes, vaginal dryness, irritation, and night sweats.

The cause of POI: Having genetic disorders like fragile X syndrome, taking cancer treatment like chemotherapy or radiation therapy, an autoimmune disease can lead to premature ovarian failure. Even there can be an idiopathic cause, means the reason behind its occurrence is unclear and further testing will be needed for it.

Ageing, having a family history of POI and even a previous ovarian surgery are some of the risk factors of the condition.

You may like to read

Possible complications and treatment options

If not tackled at the right time, premature ovarian failure can induce infertility. Low estrogen levels can cause depression, stress, and anxiety in women. Not only this, those women with the early loss of estrogen are at a higher risk of suffering from heart disease.

The treatment: Consult a doctor if you have a missed period, thyroid problem, family history of POI, or are taking cancer treatment. Taking hormonal therapy (consisting of estrogen and progesterone) can be used to treat POI symptoms but doing so will not help with fertility. For women with POI who wish to get pregnant, opting for donor eggs is a good option.