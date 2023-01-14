- Health A-Z
The cold weather and inactive lifestyle (moving less and eating more) during winters can take a toll on your health. Did you see any changes in your menstrual cycle? Many women experience more Premenstrual symptoms (PMS), longer periods, or more painful cramps during the winter season. This is because the change of season affects your menstrual cycle too. Reduced exposure to sunlight can lead to deficiency of Vitamin D, which can cause hormonal imbalance and make your period last longer. Lack of Vitamin D can cause calcium deficiency, which can cause worsen PMS. As the temperature drops, the blood vessels will stiffen and obstruct blood flow, leading to increased period pain.
Dr. Alka Tiwari, a general practitioner empaneled with Mildcares (GynoCup), has shared a few tips to lessen these symptoms and feel better during menstruation. Mild Cares is a startup founded by Sandeep Vyas, who is the current CEO of the company. It aims to address unaddressed menstrual, intimate, and toilet hygiene issues faced by women in India, through innovative products.
To avoid those annoying period symptoms in winter, Dr. Tiwari suggested:
Dr. Tiwari noted that menstrual cups are more comfortable and eco-friendly alternatives to disposable pads or tampons.
If you're using a menstrual cup, she advises against using harsh soaps or chemicals for cleaning the product. The expert recommend that you should use cup-specific menstrual cup wash, which is formulated to clean the cup without damaging it.
Remember that it's okay to take a break and take care of yourself during your period. And, if your period is causing you undue pain or discomfort, or is interfering with your daily life, it's best to seek advice from your healthcare provider to rule out any underlying issues.
