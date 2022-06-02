Periods and Yeast Infections: How to Deal with this Double Trouble

Do you often get yeast infections before and after your periods? Read on to know the main reason behind it.

Periods can be a real headache sometimes. Stomach cramps, muscle pains, numbness, nausea, etc are just few of the many things that women have to deal with. But sometimes, in addition to all of this, you may have to deal with yeast infections too. Dealing with periods and yeast infections together can be really bothersome.

In this article, Dr Asha Hiremath, Consultant - Obstetrician, Gynaecologist & Laparoscopic Surgeon, Motherhood Hospitals, Indiranagar, Bangalore, explains the link between periods and yeast infections as well as tells you how to deal with this double trouble.

What is yeast infection?

You may get a vaginal yeast infection multiple times throughout your life. These illnesses are common, even if they are unpleasant. Candida, a fungal organism (yeast) that already exists in your body, causes it. There will be no issues when this yeast is in balance with your body's environment. When that equilibrium is upset, the yeast develops quickly, and you might get a yeast infection. Yeast infections are very unpleasant but can be treated by antifungal creams and proper medications.

What causes yeast infection at the time of periods?

Around the days of your menstrual cycle, different hormones are increased and decreased. When your body is going through ovulation, oestrogen levels at that time are highest and gradually decrease before your menstruation starts. The level of progesterone increases as menstruation approaches, but both these hormones are at their lowest level at the time of menstruation. Hormones might become unbalanced during this oscillation, which can contribute to Candida overgrowth. In particular, oestrogen has been demonstrated to inhibit the overgrowth of Candida albicans, a specific strain of Candida. This is the main reason women get yeast infections before and after their periods.

Your chances of getting a yeast infection increase when

You exercise regularly and sweat a lot

You are expecting a baby.

You suffer with diabetes

You have a weaker immune system.

You are taking antibiotics

You use contraceptive pills that contain a lot of estrogen.

Use genital sprays or douches

What are its symptoms?

Usually, the symptoms associated with a yeast infection may not be present in everyone, and they may overlap with those of other illnesses. You should visit your doctor for an accurate diagnosis if you experience any signs of it. Self-treating a yeast infection may be the easy way out, but if your symptoms are linked with another ailment, self-treating might cause more harm than good.

Symptoms of a yeast infection include:

Inflammation and itching in the vaginal region

Burning sensations during sexual intercourse or urination

A thick white discharge

Swelling of the vulva

A rash on or inside the vaginal canal.

Vaginal discomfort or pain

Prevention and treatment

Usually, before treatment of yeast infection, lab tests for the same are suggested. A yeast infection is treated with antifungal medicines. A single-dose oral drug called fluconazole is another choice for a minor illness. Those with severe or recurring yeast infections may need to be treated for a longer period of time. Azole-resistant therapy is also used in severe cases.

You may avoid getting a yeast infection by doing the following:

Replace your pads and tampons on a regular basis.

After exercise, always change out of damp clothes.

Avoid wearing tight underwear; it should be airy.

Incorporate probiotic yoghurt into your daily diet.

Always wipe from front to back after urinating.

Do not douch (spraying your vagina with a jet of water/ cleansing liquid to clean)

Avoid using perfumed personal care products.

Yeast infections are certainly uncomfortable, but they can be easily treated with some proper medication and care. It is a common condition among women after periods, but if it persists for a longer period of time, you should definitely consult your healthcare provider.