Period Panties Are Unhygienic, Underwired Bras May Cause Cancer? Busting Myths Around Lingerie

Although bras have no serious health implications, picking the wrong one might be troublesome.

There are several misconceptions when it comes to choosing bras and panties. Here are some common myths around lingerie and the truth behind them.

A female body is more complicated than men you may agree or disagree. But a woman's body is often misunderstood. Be it about how it functions internally or how it looks externally; a woman's body is a world full of myths. Several misconceptions have been going around for years, which have left women confused, too. The lingerie industry has also faced the problem of having myths around it. From a belief that a tight bra would make your breasts look fuller to the idea that less coverage panties increase the risk of infection, myths have their way of spreading faster.

"Every woman wants to feel comfortable and beautiful inside out. It's not just what kind of clothes they wear; the lingerie is a major confidence booster. Multiple myths about the negative effects of certain types of bras have misguided women for a long time," says Dipesh Kubadia, Director, Sonari (a lingerie brand).

"However, it is important to bust them and spread awareness of what is right and what is not. The idea is to guide women to make informed decisions and be comfortable with who they are," he adds.

Talking to The HealthSite.Com, he further highlights some common myths around lingerie and the truth behind them.

Busting myths around bras

Here are some common myths around bras that Kubadia wants people to stop believing:

Myth: Girls should not wear a bra at an early stage.

Fact: The belief that wearing a bra at a young age would lead to improper breast development or uneven breast sizes is nothing but a myth. Wearing bras not only provides comfort, but it also prevents breasts from sagging considerably and aids development.

Myth: A push-up bra with pads may unnaturally knead breasts, causing sagging later on.

Fact: Although bras have no serious health implications, picking the wrong one might be troublesome. Push-up bras should be worn alongside other bras.

Myth: Underwired bras may cause skin irritation and even cancer.

Fact: This is a total myth, as no bra, let alone the underwired, can cause cancer of any type. However, choosing the right size and fabric should be prioritised for more comfort. Underwire bras might be preferred by some to provide better fit.

Myth: Wearing a bra to bed may raise the chance of developing breast cancer.

Fact: If you feel more at ease wearing a bra to bed, you can do so. It will not give you breast cancer. You shouldn't be concerned about your breasts until you see any changes or lumps.

Myth: Wearing an appropriate bra may enhance your posture or avoid back problems.

Fact: Wearing a bra has only cosmetic benefits and has no known effect on back discomfort.

Busting myths about panties

The Sonari Director asserts, "The myths around lingerie are not just limited to bras. There are several misconceptions about panties and how there can be a risk of infections. However, the vagina is the most absorbent part of a woman's body and should be taken care of. A little extra hygiene can ensure safety."

Below, he has busted some myths about panties:

Myth: Period panties are unhygienic.

Fact: It is not! It has several layers, each designed to serve a specific purpose, including an anti-odour layer. There is absolutely no risk of infections or rashes. Periods are natural and regular, and to add an extra layer for those days, period panties were brought in.

Myth: Period panties are just for periods.

Fact: Of course not! They can comfortably be worn, especially on trips and outings near your date.

Myth: Changing panties once daily is enough.

Fact: Although it is what is most commonly practised, women involved in more active tasks can increase the number as per their convenience. Especially after workouts and exercises, the sweaty garments need to be changed. And so does the underwear. Sweating not only can cause rashes and infections but also make it an uncomfortable experience.

Myth: You do not need to wash yourself again and again after using the washroom.

Fact: Although vagina has self-cleaning properties, washing it properly after using the washroom is necessary or else it can lead to an overgrowth of bacteria that can cause infections. Also wipe yourself post every wash, to keep the panties dry and not trap moisture.

How to choose the right lingerie

"Lingerie is the most crucial clothing for every woman since she keeps it near her body. Comfort should be the primary factor when choosing the right lingerie. Myths should not misguide her and be a block in her way of making an informed decision," Kubadia notes.

The myths we discussed have been prevalent for years now. Modern women are aware, but health concerns make them fall into this trap. While it is important to take care of your intimate health, it is equally essential to not be misinformed.

