PCOS or Polycystic ovarian syndrome is a complex condition that affects a woman’s hormone levels. It causes a woman’s body to produce more male hormones than woman hormones that cause them to skip menstrual periods and makes it difficult for them to get pregnant. It is one of the most common conditions that affect women across the world. The imbalance can create problems in the ovaries which can result in the ovaries developing cysts. While obese or overweight women are more vulnerable to PCOS some women with normal body weight may also get affected by the hormonal condition. This other