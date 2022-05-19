PCOS And Weight Gain: How To Maintain The Ebb And Flow Of Your Hormones

Are you suffering from polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS)? Then, it will be difficult for you to lose weight. In the below article, we tell you why women with this condition find it challenging to battle the bulge.

Weight loss is difficult. But keeping it off is even more challenging if you have Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS). The weight loss journey becomes more challenging when the unavoidable symptoms of the disease don't let you shed the extra kilos. Like coping with the ebb and flow of your hormones since puberty wasn't enough!

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome is a hormonal disorder that disturbs the way your body works. Dr Preethika Shetty, Consultant Obstetrician; Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Kharadi, explains "Women with PCOS have infrequent or prolonged menstrual periods and excess male hormone (androgen) levels. Moreover, the ovaries develop follicles and do not release eggs. The exact cause of this condition is not known. But, certain factors such as excess insulin, hereditary, and log-grade inflammation can invite this condition. This condition is associated with complications such as infertility, sleep apnea, depression, anxiety, type 2 diabetes, abnormal uterine bleeding, miscarriage, or premature birth. Women with PCOS will not be able to lose weight."

The Link Between PCOS And Weight Gain

Here are the reasons listed by Dr Shetty that make it difficult for women with PCOS to lose weight or may gain extra weight:

Insulin resistance

If one has PCOS then there will be higher levels of male hormones and insulin resistance. A majority of women with this condition pile up excess kilos. Hence, such women have greater chances of getting diabetes, heart disease, sleep apnea, and uterine cancer.

Those having PCOS will not be able to use the hormone insulin, which is responsible for converting sugars and starches from foods into energy. So, insulin resistance can cause insulin and sugar, and glucose to build up in the bloodstream. If the insulin levels are high then the production of male hormones called androgens is more, causing too much hair growth, acne, irregular periods, and weight gain.

Women detected with PCOS having weight gain can be at the risk of high cholesterol, hypertension, type 2 diabetes, endometrial cancer, and infertility. Women who have PCOS and weight gain need to be extra cautious.

What Can You Do To Lose Weight?

Dr Shetty recommends the following ways that can help you lose weight:

Eat a diet rich in fibre.

Try to choose whole grains, fruits, vegetables, seeds, legumes, beans, and pulses.

Do not eat oily, processed, or canned foods such as pizza, pasta, Chinese, cake, biscuits, desserts, namkeens, samosas, chips, or drink sodas, colas, and juices.

Eat smaller meals and avoid going overboard.

Try to avoid smoking and alcohol.

Exercise on a daily basis.

Try to do activities such as walking, cycling, jogging, aerobics, yoga, or gymming.

Monitor your blood pressure and cholesterol levels on a regular basis.

