Kyphosis (hunchback) or kyphotic deformity refers to an abnormal spinal curvature with rounding of the upper back which commonly occurs in older people. A common risk factor for the development of kyphosis in older people is osteoporosis a condition characterized by increased bone loss resulting in bone fragility leading to fractures after minor falls and occasionally without any fall or trauma. Osteoporosis is common in the elderly population with a high prevalence in post-menopausal women. Women are at increased risk of developing osteoporosis as compared to their male counterparts primarily due to reduced estrogen synthesis after menopause. This hormone is